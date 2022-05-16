Ryanair has hedged 80% of its fuel needs in 2023

Ryanair has hedged 80% of its fuel needs in 2023

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 16:33
Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said the airline has hedged 80% of its 2023 fuel needs and 10% for 2024, and would likely be profitable in the coming year, even if the outlook was worse than anticipated but that it would be significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.

MrO'Leary said it was impossible to give detailed guidance beyond hoping to return to "reasonable profitability" this year amid uncertainties over Covid-19 and the Ukraine war

The shares closed little changed as Ryanair posted a €355m loss for the pandemic-scarred 12 months to March 31, and said it planned to grow its traffic to 165m passengers this year, from 97m a year ago and a pre-Covid record of 149m.

However, Mr O'Leary said it was "impractical, if not impossible" to provide a sensible or accurate profit guidance range at this stage. 

He added that while bookings had improved in recent weeks, he was a little concerned that competitors were talking up the summer recovery too much. 

"It's too fragile, there remains too many moving parts," Mr O'Leary said, restating that Ryanair would nevertheless thrive if any of its markets dip into recession due to its lower cost base and ability to offer lower fares than its competitors.

Chief financial officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters fares were lower in recent weeks than the company had anticipated following a drop of 27% last year. 

While cautiously optimistic that peak summer fares will be "somewhat ahead" of pre-pandemic levels, Mr O'Leary said it was impossible to predict winter pricing. 

-Reuters

A Ryanair flight departs Dublin Airport. File picture: PA

Family Notices