Coaching by experienced workers can give Gen Z a confidence boost

EXPERIENCED workers can play a vital mentoring role in helping new recruits feel they are valued in evolving hybrid work environments, says one leading workplace psychologist.

Dr Mary-Clare Race, psychologist and chief innovation and product officer at LHH (a subsidiary of HR and temporary staffing firm Adecco), says employers are finding a number of unfamiliar challenges as they seek to regroup following the pandemic.

In LLH’s global survey, ‘The Readiness Index’, employees across all ages, genders and countries shared a 7.7/10 rating of ‘readiness’ for change within their careers. The survey also teased out the feelings of workers about their careers, with some surprising results.

For instance, workers aged 18-24 feel more anxious and vulnerable about their jobs and less ready for change than their more experienced colleagues. Gen Z is also reporting in startling numbers a lack of confidence in their skills and roles in the workplace.

Meanwhile, men are 29% more likely than women to feel that their workplace is toxic. Men are also 48% more likely than women to say their manager is poor, even though men continue to occupy more leadership roles than women.

“We know that women have a lower locus of control,” said Dr Race. “The survey found that women are more anxious about their next step; they will ask themselves if they have the right skills.

“Men are more likely to question the performance of their ‘toxic’ manager. They’re more likely to ask themselves if they can get on better and get paid more somewhere else.”

The LLH survey garnered ‘explicit’ data from workers by asking them questions about their careers, their employers and work environments. It also captured ‘implicit’ data on their feelings; eg, by measuring their response times and other signals when viewing selected phrases and stimuli on screen.

Key macro trends include younger workers feeling more vulnerable, people are more likely to change jobs due to ‘toxic’ leadership than to seek more money, and anxieties over technology are evident across age groups and genders.

Young workers (18-24) consistently scored the lowest readiness scores across countries and gender. They also had the highest levels of anxiety and a lack of self-confidence, making Gen Z the most vulnerable workers.

Some 55% of Gen Z workers are anxious about the next step in their careers. 50% of Gen Z workers feel their decisions are influenced by others compared to other age groups.

Furthermore, 34% of Gen Z workers feel they cannot use their existing skill sets at work; 34% of Gen Z workers feel they don’t get along with their colleagues; 33% of Gen Z feel they cannot control the next step in their careers.

“The index measures readiness for a new job, for a new career, for a leadership role or for stepping up to new challenges,” said Dr Race. “The 7.7/10 ‘readiness’ score does show a groundswell of readiness for something different, but it is not just about readiness to change employer.

“In fact, while there is a lot of talk about ‘The Great Resignation’, we’re not really seeing great swathes of people leaving their current employer. We would describe the current trend more as ‘The Great Re-evaluation’, people looking for something new.

“Hybrid work is definitely something new, but I would caution companies not to just apply a ‘one size fits all’ approach to two-day and three-day office and remote working models. You have to look at ways that you can make people feel secure and connected with their work.”

Dr Race says the lower confidence and higher anxiety levels of Gen Z survey respondents are unlikely to be resolved by simply pulling all younger workers back into the office. Mentoring and coaching may offer a better approach to engaging staff.

“Around 55% of Gen Z workers feel anxious about taking the next step in work,” said Dr Race. “They don’t feel secure in the workplace, so how do you engage them? The question is how do you treat people with empathy?

“When it emerged during the pandemic that younger workers felt disconnected, some companies quickly moved to bring them back into the office. However, many of these workers soon felt they were being micro-managed, even harassed.

“We developed a virtual coaching platform, Ezra, which delivers coaching via an app. Our clients can see the benefits of using this support to boost the confidence of younger workers.”

Ezra is used by Nestle, KraftHeinz, and McDonalds, among others. Some 77% of employees using the Ezra app say they feel more loyal, 95% say they see their performance improving, while the companies report a 14% improvement in employee retention.

“Employers need to be mindful about the approach they take to mentoring and coaching. In time, younger workers will benefit from communicating with their peers,” she said.

“No one blanket approach will work for every company and every situation, but they will want to give younger workers the benefit of ‘shadowing’ with an experienced worker.”

Where once the learning of skills was something that happened informally in the office, some thought must now be given to how these skills can be shared in the new work context.

It is also key that younger workers be made fully aware of training opportunities, and for a clarity on how personal development and learning new skills can offer a route to career enhancement.

“The Readiness Index survey showed us the important role that coaching can play in helping younger people who are thinking about their next step,” said Dr Race.

“Reskilling is very important for people looking to reinvent themselves. Mentoring can help when it comes to encouraging people to engage with new technologies.”