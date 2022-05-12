Waystone to create 100 jobs in Tipperary

Waystone, which provides institutional governance, risk, administration and compliance services to the asset management industry, announced it will creates 100 additional jobs in Tipperary in the next 18 months.
The Cashel-based jobs include roles in regulatory and tax reporting as well as fund registration and administration. The new jobs will bring total headcount in the Cashel office to 800.
“Our Cashel operation reopened last month following a 4,500 sq ft expansion and refurbishment providing us with significant room for future growth,” said Nick Wheeler, global head of centralisation at Waystone.
This project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.
“Cashel is an excellent location to scale a financial services company and Waystone’s presence strengthens an already well-established IFS cluster Mid-West,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.
Waystone previously said that its Dublin headquarters would be moving to a new flagship location in Dublin 4 later this year, where it will occupy four floors and 52,000 sq ft of space in the 35 Shelbourne Road development.
Waystone now has three locations in Ireland. It recently opened an office in Maynooth, following an agreement with Centaur Fund Services.