Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ireland West Airport, Irish Pharmacy Union, Linwoods, LK Shields, Magnet+ and Fuzion Communications.

Andrew Gallagher has joined the board of Ireland West Airport. A native of CoMayo, he is a partner with KPMG in Ireland. A chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor, his client base in KPMG includes Irish public companies and international companies operating in Ireland. He advises on Irish and international tax, as well as international business operations. He was previously a board member and president of the Irish Tax Institute, a board member of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, and his areas of expertise include corporate tax, and tax compliance. He holds a BA (Law & Acc), AITI, and ACA.

Sharon Foley has been appointed as secretary general designate of the Irish Pharmacy Union. She has been CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation for the past 11 years. She has previously worked in state, public, private, community and charitable roles, notably as an independent management consultant. She was director of health promotion in two former health board areas and worked as a senior dietitian with the Department of Health. She has also served on a number of state and not-for-profit boards. She holds a Master in Research from TCD, an MA in Health Promotion from NUIG and a BSc in Nutrition & Dietetics from TCD/TUD.

Patrick Woods has been appointed as managing director of Irish health food brand Linwoods, based in Co Armagh. He takes over the role from his father, John Woods, who led the company for the past 60 years and who will continue to have a key strategic role in the company. Patrick has worked in the business since a teenager. He holds a degree in Food Nutrition and Health from CAFRE. He has two younger siblings Joseph and Ellen, both also involved in the business. Patrick is keen to improve on the sustainability side of the Linwoods business through manufacturing and packaging.

Jenny Ahern has been appointed as head of banking and finance with corporate and commercial law firm LK Shields Solicitors. Jenny and her team will advise lenders and borrowers in large asset finance and corporate banking transactions. She is a corporate banking specialist with extensive experience in dealing with domestic and cross-border transactions involving multi-jurisdictional finance arrangements. She is an advisor to both lender and borrower clients on notable acquisition and leveraged finance transactions as well as a range of corporate lending, commercial real estate, development finance and fund finance transactions. She also advises on high profile debt restructurings and significant portfolio acquisitions and disposals.

Robert Henderson has been appointed as head of solutions and pre-sales with telecoms and connectivity network Magnet+. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a technology professional supporting customers in the EMEA and USA. He has held senior roles in business transformation, strategic technology and innovation programmes across pharma, medical devices, telecoms, retail and hospitality. Key aspects of his previous roles with the Doyle Collection and the CCD involved developing IT policies, cyber security strategies, risk assessment and leading projects in data protection and GDPR. Robert is a graduate of the National College of Ireland and holds a professional diploma from the IMI in Digital Leadership.

Stephanie Stafford has been appointed as an account director with creative agency Fuzion Communications. She brings ten years of consumer PR experience across beauty, wellness, fashion, hospitality, alcoholic beverages and Irish heritage brands. She has worked with brands such as Proximo Spirits, Champion Green, Radisson Blu, Warpaint for Men, Bushmills Whiskey, Newbridge Silverware, Butlers Chocolates and Kilkenny Design. She has delivered internationally recognised brand campaigns and has specialist expertise in reputation management, brand strategy and tactical PR. She holds a BBS in Business, majoring in Marketing and PR, from UL; she also holds a BBS in International Business, from EDHEC International School of Business, France.