Clonakilty Distillery celebrates whiskey milestone

Clonakilty Distillery is celebrating a significant milestone this week after their spirit was legally declared an Irish whiskey.
The Cork-based distillery first filled their whiskey casks when the premises opened in 2019 to allow the spirit to mature for the three years required to market it as an Irish whiskey.
Michael Scully, the founder of the distillery, said that the news marked a significant turning point for the business.
“We are delighted to have reached this three-year milestone for our single Irish pot still whiskey,” Mr Scully said.
“The smoothness and intriguing flavour combination is exactly as we wished for at this point in its development.” Customers will have to wait another two years to try the product, however, as the release is still two years away.
By then, work may have begun on a new maturation facility in the nearby village of Rossmore, after Cork County Council conditionally approved planning for new warehouse buildings in the area last month.
The development will include three warehouses, parking, and will “sustain the production and meet the demand for Clonakilty whiskey”, according to the planning application.
Work is set to begin on the new facility later this year.