Clonakilty Distillery celebrates whiskey milestone

Work on a new maturation facility for the Cork-based distillery is also set to begin this year
Clonakilty Distillery celebrates whiskey milestone

Michael Scully, the founder of the distillery, said that the news marked a significant turning point for the business.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 16:03
Martha Brennan

Clonakilty Distillery is celebrating a significant milestone this week after their spirit was legally declared an Irish whiskey.

The Cork-based distillery first filled their whiskey casks when the premises opened in 2019 to allow the spirit to mature for the three years required to market it as an Irish whiskey.

Michael Scully, the founder of the distillery, said that the news marked a significant turning point for the business.

“We are delighted to have reached this three-year milestone for our single Irish pot still whiskey,” Mr Scully said.

“The smoothness and intriguing flavour combination is exactly as we wished for at this point in its development.” Customers will have to wait another two years to try the product, however, as the release is still two years away.

By then, work may have begun on a new maturation facility in the nearby village of Rossmore, after Cork County Council conditionally approved planning for new warehouse buildings in the area last month.

The development will include three warehouses, parking, and will “sustain the production and meet the demand for Clonakilty whiskey”, according to the planning application.

Work is set to begin on the new facility later this year.

Read More

Beer industry suffers from 46% drop in production

More in this section

Cahirmee horse fair Pfizer buys maker of migraine drug for $11.6bn in biggest deal since 2016
BELGIUM-EU-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE Top EU official meets Elon Musk over his plan to buy Twitter for $44bn    
IKEA Opeening Ikea to spend €3bn on stores as part of e-commerce drive
Cork
<p>The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC), which released a statement today calling for private operators to be included in the scheme. Picture: Pexels</p>

Private bus companies fear fare reduction will cause monopoly

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices