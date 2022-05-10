Pfizer buys maker of migraine drug for $11.6bn in biggest deal since 2016

The company is looking to expand as it expects sales of its Covid-19 vaccines to drop from last year's highs.
Pfizer buys maker of migraine drug for $11.6bn in biggest deal since 2016

The Pfizer plant in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 15:34
Manas Mishra

Pfizer will pay $11.6bn (€11bn) to buy migraine pill maker Biohaven, marking the biggest deal by the cash-rich drugmaker since 2016 to beef up its portfolio ahead of patent losses for some cancer drugs.

The deal will give Pfizer access to Biohaven's approved rimegepant, a potential blockbuster that belongs to a class of migraine treatments known as calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, inhibitors. Flush with about $32bn in cash on hand after its success with Covid-19 drugs, Pfizer has been looking to add treatments as patents for its top-selling drugs like blood thinner Eliquis near expiration.

The company also expects sales of its Covid-19 vaccines to drop from last year's highs. 

"Investors will like this deal," said Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal. 

Given Pfizer's strong balance sheet, this is still a small acquisition, and we would expect more such deals."

 The Biohaven deal is its largest since Pfizer's $14bn purchase of cancer drugmaker Medivation in 2016.

Pfizer will acquire all Biohaven shares that it does not already own for $148.50 per share in cash, a 78.6% premium to its last closing price. It had taken a 2.6% stake in Biohaven in November.

With this deal, Pfizer will compete in a crowded market for migraine treatments from other large drugmakers such as Eli Lilly. 

Biohaven's rimegepant, sold as Nurtec in the US, is approved for use as both a treatment and preventative for migraines, and is expected to bring in sales of over $4bn by 2030. It brought in sales of $462.5m in 2021.

Biohaven is also developing another CGRP inhibitor and testing two non-CGRP drugs in late-stage studies. Last week, Pfizer said it had maintained sales forecasts for its pandemic products after a series of hikes to revenue projections for its Covid vaccine, in a sign that dizzying growth has slowed.

Several countries have eased pandemic restrictions, relaxing rules on masking and quarantines, even as cases rise in some regions. The company said it expects $22bn in sales from its Covid treatment Paxlovid this year.

Pfizer had previously said its $22bn forecast for sales of the pills only represents a fraction of the 120m courses the company is able to manufacture this year. 

The company's reluctance to lift that forecast could signal a dearth of new sales contracts for the drug during the first quarter. 

Reuters

More in this section

BELGIUM-EU-ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE Top EU official meets Elon Musk over his plan to buy Twitter for $44bn    
IKEA Opeening Ikea to spend €3bn on stores as part of e-commerce drive
Kerry Group opens new €38m plant in South Africa as shares fall 4%           Kerry Group opens new €38m plant in South Africa as shares fall 4%          
Pfizer buys maker of migraine drug for $11.6bn in biggest deal since 2016

Private bus companies fear fare reduction will cause monopoly

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices