Killarney's Tricel acquires third international firm

Engineering firm's expansion continues into new markets
Killarney's Tricel acquires third international firm

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mike Stack, CEO of the Tricel Group, pictured in February when the firm completed Ireland's largest combined solar and heat pump installation at its facility in Killarney. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 16:10
Alan Healy

Killarney engineering firm, Tricel, has acquired another international company as it continues to expand its global market reach.

The company has acquired Danish firm BioKube, a company that manufactures wastewater treatment systems and primarily operates across European markets in Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, and Belgium. 

Tricel has also acquired two other international businesses in recent months including French firm, AJ Environnement.

Biokube will continue to operate as a standalone business but Tricel said the acquisition will allow it to expand into new product and geographic markets. 

Tricel said it plans to invest in Biokube, expanding its distribution and adding new customers.

"As with all our acquisitions, we are delighted to have found another European Union-based business of Biokube’s quality and capability," Tricel CEO Mike Stack said. 

We intend to protect and nurture the excellent business built and continue supporting it throughout the next phase of its ambitious international expansion plan.

BioKube's founder Peter Tårnhøj said Tricel already promoted the best of Danish engineering by bringing Biokube to new international markets.

"We are delighted to have found our ideal partner and future custodian of our business in Tricel. We are confident that this will be a great partnership," he said.

Tricel is a family-run business started in 1973 by Anne and Con Stack out of a small lane in Killarney. The company initially produced products from glass-reinforced plastics (GRP) for the local community. 

Through significant growth throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the company expanded its exports, followed by several successful acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities throughout the UK and Europe.

Still led by the Stack family it comprises 12 companies across Europe, with six manufacturing operations. 

It employs more than 600 people supplying a range of products including storage tanks, pumps, sewage treatment tanks, construction products, and lubricants.

In February the company said it would double the size of its operations in France with plans to add 60 new jobs.

Read More

Apple receives €23.5bn in dividends from its Irish subsidiary

More in this section

Legato creates 80 new jobs for its Limerick R&D hub Legato creates 80 new jobs for its Limerick R&D hub
Aer Lingus owner IAG signals recovery despite ramped up costs and Omicron Aer Lingus owner IAG signals recovery despite ramped up costs and Omicron
Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year
Place: KillarneyPlace: Co KerryPlace: MunsterOrganisation: Tricel
<p>Apple Operations International (AOI) which is based in Hollyhill in Cork covers nearly all of the technology giant's non-US subsidiary companies. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Apple receives €23.5bn in dividends from its Irish subsidiary

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices