Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year

Amongst four winners announced at an event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year

Elaine Collins, Vodafone Ireland; Allan Beechinor, from Altada; Sam Roche Perks, from Simply Blue Group; Jason Hawkins from Carbery Group; CEO of Cork Chamber Conor Healy; Niamh Parker, Altada; President of Cork Chamber Paula Cogan, Kieran Ivers, Green Rebel; and Val Cummins, Simply Blue Group, at the Cork Chamber Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Darragh Kane

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 00:05
Alan Healy

International food company the Carbery Group has been named the Company of the Year by Cork Chamber.

The dairy and nutrition giant, headquartered in West Cork, received the overall award at the Chamber's annual dinner held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Along with the overall award, the Carbery Group also won the best International company category. The three other category winners were Green Rebel who won the emerging category award, the Simply Blue Group who won the SME award and Altada which was named large company of the year.

The awards returned following a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by 950 business leaders, political decision makers and stakeholders with guest of honour, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD. 

Allan Beechinor, CEO and Niamh Parker, Co-Founder of Altada who won the Large Company category at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Allan Beechinor, CEO and Niamh Parker, Co-Founder of Altada who won the Large Company category at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan said the winning companies displayed their ability to persist, adapt, innovate and respond to ever-changing environments. "Each is a player in what we know is an outstanding business culture in our city region and have set themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery," she said.

Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2022 has been awarded to Green Rebel. Collecting the award is CEO, Kieran Ivers at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2022 has been awarded to Green Rebel. Collecting the award is CEO, Kieran Ivers at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In her address last night she said the support and resilience in the face of the pandemic must now be harnessed with the same determination and resolve to tackle the next global crises. "A war on European soil, the ticking bomb that is climate crisis and, closer to home, a redefinition of what we want the Irish state to stand for, not just for our current citizens but for those who look to us as a place of refuge and an opportunity for a better future just as millions of Irishmen and women who left our shores did for centuries.”

Sam Roche Perks and Val Cummins, Director at Simply Blue Group who won Cork SME Company of the Year at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Sam Roche Perks and Val Cummins, Director at Simply Blue Group who won Cork SME Company of the Year at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Headquartered in Ballineen and owned by the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops, the Carbery Group processed 612 million litres of milk last year from 1,215 farmers. It began as a way for dairy farmers to add value to their milk but, today, Carbery products are exported to more than 50 markets around the world. The company employs 900 people in eight countries through 12 manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Emma and Orla Coffey of Final Bend at the Cork Chamber of commerce dinner and awards Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Emma and Orla Coffey of Final Bend at the Cork Chamber of commerce dinner and awards Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It still produces award-winning cheeses but has also expanded into flavours and nutritional ingredients.

The Cabery Group's CEO Jason Hawkins said they were honoured and humbled to win the Chamber award. 

"This award is an acknowledgement of the commitment and success of Carbery’s team, both in Cork and around the world," he said, "Carbery’s origin was inspired by a vision to create a sustainable future for the farming communities of West Cork and has since led to the creation of an international food ingredients company now operating in communities all around the world. The growth of Carbery Group has been underpinned by the vision and support of our farmer shareholders, to whom this award also belongs.”

More in this section

Elon Mush Elon Musk says passive funds have gone too far
Newly crowned tech unicorn Wayflyer completes first major acquisition Newly crowned tech unicorn Wayflyer completes first major acquisition
New gold buying service from Royal Mint Irish firm begins drilling for gold in Monaghan
Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices