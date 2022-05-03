Activist Clearway pushes Slimfast owner Glanbia on spinoffs

Glanbia's board is being pushed spin off the consumer brands including SlimFast and Optimum Nutrition into a standalone entity with dual listings in the US and Ireland
Activist Clearway pushes Slimfast owner Glanbia on spinoffs

Siobhan Talbot, CEO of Glanbia. Picture Dylan Vaughan

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 17:08

Activist investor Clearway Capital is pressing Glanbia Plc to spin off some of its branded businesses, as part of a plan to extract value and double the food and nutritional products company’s market value to over €6bn.

Clearway, which earlier this year bought a stake in Kilkenny-based Glanbia, is pushing the company’s board to “immediately” start working on spinning off consumer brands including SlimFast and Optimum Nutrition into a standalone entity with dual listings in the US and Ireland, the firm wrote in a letter to Glanbia’s chairman seen by Bloomberg. Clearway also called for Glanbia to begin streamlining its European cheese joint ventures.

“The outcome of our proposed actions would immediately unlock over €10.88 in additional value per share and put the company in position to deliver long-term value for its shareholders,” Frankfurt-based Clearway said in the letter.

Glanbia has “a clear strategy addressing consumer health and wellness trends,” a spokesperson said. Activities in nutrition and its supply chain “are leveraged across our two complementary platforms spanning nutritional ingredient solutions and global leading brands,” and “the business performed strongly in 2021 and plans further growth in 2022.” 

The company “continues to engage openly and transparently with all our shareholders.” The Clearway plan would allow each business “to focus on addressing the challenges they are currently facing which include improving execution in Glanbia Performance Nutrition, freeing up capital to invest in and grow Nutritional Solutions and work to address overarching sustainability concerns related to dairy production,” according to the letter.

Clearway, founded in 2021 by Gianluca Ferrari, earlier this year pressured French energy major TotalEnergies to stop buying oil from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Ferrari has also run activist campaigns affecting companies such as EDP Renovaveis, Greencore Group and John Menzies.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Pfizer sticks to targets for sales of its Covid vaccines and pills this year Pfizer sticks to targets for sales of its Covid vaccines and pills this year
Dublin events management firm Fuel announces expansion into Munster Dublin events management firm Fuel announces expansion into Munster
Cork ingredient supplier acquired by Austrian dairy Cork ingredient supplier acquired by Austrian dairy
P&O Ferries will restart cross-Channel sailings for tourists for the first time since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

First cross-Channel P&O sailing for tourists since controversial sackings

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices