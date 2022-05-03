Cork ingredient supplier acquired by Austrian dairy

Ingredient Solutions produces cheeses products to more than 110 customers in 30 countries
Tadhg O’Leary (Chairman of Boherbhue Co-op), Dr Josef Rupp (CEO of Rupp AG and new owner of Ingredient Solutions), Ian Galletly (MD of Ingredient Solutions), Declan O’Keeffe (Manager of Boherbue Co-op), Peter Murphy (Vice Chairman of Boherbue Co-op).

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 15:16
Alan Healy

A cheese supplier in the heart of Cork's dairy industry has been acquired by Austria's largest dairy producer.

Ingredient Solutions Ltd based on Boherbue in north Cork employs 100 people and produces 12,000 tones of various cheese products each year.

The company has now been acquired by the Austrian cheese business, Rupp AG. The Cork firm will continue to operate independently with Rupp saying they rethink and exploit synergies in export, the development of the British market and other additions.

Ingredient Solutions' products include block, grated and diced cheeses of various types used in products that appear on the shelves of nine out of every ten stores in the UK and Ireland. Their ingredients are also used in sandwiches, ready meals and fast food outlets throughout Germany, France, Spain, Italy the Middle East and a dozen other countries.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Ingredient Solutions reported a turnover of almost €38m and profits of €609k for the financial year 2021. The company was founded in 2000 by Ian Galletly, who developed it into one of the leading cheese companies in Ireland. Galletly will remain in his current role as managing director.

With more than 750 employees worldwide, Rupp will achieve sales of €235m last year with over 90 per cent of its products exported to 65 countries.

The company's CEO Dr Josef Rupp, CEO said the companies complement each other from a market point of view and from a product point of view and is an excellent addition to Rupp.

