Dublin events manegement firm Fuel announces expansion into Munster

Creative production agency Fuel is expanding its operations into Munster through the acquisition of Cork firm Leigh Gillen Events.

The company said it will recruit 20 new staff and will take up space in the city's Marina Market.

Both firms operate in the events market coordinating and advising on live and virtual conferences, festivals and staff engagement. Fuel has worked on events including Junk Kouture and the Dundrum Christmas Experience while Leigh Gillen worked on the National Recruitment Federation's Annual Conference and the internet of things conference held at the Nimbus Centre in the Munster Technological University.

Fuel currently employs 70 people at its headquarters in Dublin. The company said it plans to add a further 10 roles in Dublin and 10 in Cork over the next two years. It will be recruiting for roles across creative, client services and production.

Fuel said the expansion into Munster aims to meet the demand from companies who are looking to engage with customers and employees. The firm was established in 2013 by Jamie Deasy and Brian McDermott. It pivoted significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic to adapt to the challenges faced by clients in each of its geographical markets.

The acquisition of Leigh Gillen Events supports their strategy to expand operations in Ireland, the UK and the United States. The company said it wants to grow its business with a mix of live and virtual events, brand experiences, employee engagement and gifting solutions. They are also looking at options to replicate their Dublin studio space at a new location in Cork.

Co-founder Jamie Deasy said they were excited to grow the company's national presence through a new base in Cork. "The entire region is a well-established home for many global companies who will look to engage with their employees and customers meaningfully, whether in Dublin, Dubai or Dunmanway," he said.

"With Leigh and her team, we are in a strong position to ensure companies are both creative and innovative in that engagement."

Leigh Gillen has been appointed Director of Cork for Fuel. "I am excited to join the rapidly growing team at Fuel, and I very much look forward to engaging with companies in Cork and Munster, as well as expanding the events offering for my existing clients."

"Companies were challenged during the pandemic but have now learned that there are creative and bold ways to reach out and stand out. Using the latest technology, Fuel offers clients a global reach with their virtual and hybrid events and continues to provide the highest levels of expertise, advice, and solutions for clients."