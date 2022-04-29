Elon Musk sells $4.5bn shares in Tesla in move to buy Twitter for $44bn       

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk sold about 5.23 million shares in the electric vehicle maker, worth about $4.5bn (€4.3bn), in multiple open market sales on April 28, a securities filing showed, as he moved to finance the $44bn purchase of Twitter.
It comes as Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his acquisition of Twitter that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetise tweets, three people familiar with the matter said.
Mr Musk made the pitch to the lenders as he tried to secure debt for the buyout days after submitting his offer to Twitter on April 14, the sources said. His submission of bank commitments on April 21 were key to Twitter's board accepting his "best and final" offer.
Mr Musk had to convince the banks that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt he sought. In the end, he clinched $13bn in loans secured against Twitter and a $12.5bn margin loan tied to his Tesla shares. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash.
Mr Musk's pitch to the banks constituted his vision rather than firm commitments, the sources said, and the exact cost cuts he will pursue once he owns Twitter remain unclear. The plan he outlined to banks was thin on detail, the sources added.
Mr Musk has tweeted about eliminating the salaries of Twitter's board directors, which he said could result in about $3m in cost savings. Twitter's stock-based compensation last year was $630m, a 33% increase from 2020, corporate filings show.
- Reuters