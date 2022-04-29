Elon Musk sells $4.5bn shares in Tesla in move to buy Twitter for $44bn       

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk sold about 5.23 million shares in the electric vehicle maker, worth about $4.5bn (€4.3bn), in multiple open market sales on April 28, a securities filing showed, as he moved to finance the $44bn purchase of Twitter.

It comes as Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his acquisition of Twitter that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetise tweets, three people familiar with the matter said.