Unilever and Carlsberg boost sales by raising prices on soap and beer

Unilever, Carlsberg and Pernod Ricard are increasing the pressure on consumers worldwide with higher prices for Dove soap, beer and Havana Club rum, raising the risk that shoppers may start to baulk at spending more.

All three companies reported sales growth yesterday at about double the pace analysts had expected. Unilever forecast full-year revenue growth at the top end of its forecast, though warned that profitability may suffer as consumers cut back on purchases.

Consumer-goods makers are walking a tightrope as the war in Ukraine exacerbates a surge in transport, packaging and raw material costs and simultaneously squeezes household budgets that are straining with higher energy prices. Their dilemma is that they need to raise prices, but if they do too much, consumers will switch to cheaper products.

Unilever forecast raw material cost inflation of €2.7bn in the second half, worsening from the first half. That contrasts with the assessment of European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos, who said that he thinks inflation has almost reached its peak and it will decline in the second half.

Unilever raised pricing 8.3%, while Carlsberg’s rose 13% due to a combination of more expensive beers and getting more sales from bars, where the margins are higher.

Unilever has so far covered about two-thirds of the cost increases it’s facing with price hikes, Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said on a call with analysts.

The UK company is one of the few major European consumer-goods makers that’s already suffering a decline in shipments, even though the drop was less than expected in the first quarter.

Danish brewer Carlsberg said rising consumer prices had not dented demand for beer, as it geared up for further price increases in some markets later this year to make up for soaring commodity costs.

The message from Carlsberg echoes that of other large European companies like Nestle and Danone saying they had successfully managed to pass on higher costs to consumers without harming sales.

French spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a forecast-beating 20% jump in third-quarter sales but said Covid-19 measures in China, war in Ukraine, and a normalisation of its US business could mean a softer fourth quarter.

Despite the challenges, the maker of Jameson whiskey, Martell cognac and Absolut vodka, forecast organic growth of 17% in profit from recurring operations for its financial year ending June 30, in line with the market consensus for 16.9% growth.

In the US, the group's top market, sales rose 23% in the quarter, lifted by solid demand for Jameson, Malibu, Kahlua liquors and Martell cognac. Broad-based price increases in early February and innovations such as Jameson Orange also boosted US sales.

