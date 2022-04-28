Deloitte expands Mid West operations through acquisition of Cahill Taxation Services

Deloitte has expanded its operations across Ireland’s Mid West through the acquisition of Ennis-based tax firm, Cahill Taxation Services.

The deal will grow Deloitte’s tax practice across Limerick and Clare to 45 people and the local office to more than 150 people bolstering its services, particularly for family businesses, privately-owned companies, and high-net-worth individuals.

Cahill Taxation is a well-established practice that was founded 15 years ago and provides a range of tax services related to retirement, succession planning, tax advisory, property transactions, and revenue audits.

Fergal Cahill, the company’s principal, will join Deloitte as a tax partner. The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 1. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“This is a landmark announcement for us today that reflects the current resurgence of business across the Mid West,” Fergal Cahill, principal and founder of Cahill Taxation Services said.

Having started Cahill Taxation Services 15 years ago and built a vibrant tax practice in the Mid West, I see this as a natural evolution of our growth story.

“Combining forces with Deloitte to become the biggest tax advisory team in the region enables us to deliver a wider range of services to our clients across various industries,” he said.

Karen Frawley, Deloitte Limerick’s head of tax, said there have been tremendous growth opportunities in the Mid West over the last number of years.

“This strengthens our services in the Mid-West region, growing our headcount to 45 specialist tax practitioners,” she said. 

“Fergal and his team bring tremendous experience working with family-owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals and this, combined with Deloitte’s industry expertise, makes a compelling service offering for Mid West-based businesses.”

