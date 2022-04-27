Google parent company's profits drop as war hits YouTube ads  

The war, rising inflation and product shortages causing advertisers to dump marketing campaigns
Google parent company's profits drop as war hits YouTube ads  

Too early to predict when sales slowed by the war may pick up

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 09:06
Paresh Dave and Nivedita Balu

Google parent Alphabet Inc reported its first quarterly revenue miss of the pandemic after the war in Ukraine hurt YouTube ad sales, leaving investors rattled as the global economy sputters.

The world's largest provider of search and video made a fortune over the last two years as the pandemic forced more shops and people online. But outdoing those sales is proving difficult so far this year with the war, rising inflation and product shortages causing advertisers to dump marketing campaigns, according to analysts.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said it was too early to predict when sales slowed by the war may pick up and warned that the strengthening US dollar would hurt sales even more in the current quarter.

Alphabet shares, which were up nearly 90% over the past two years, fell about 2.5% after the results late on Tuesday. They had dropped 3.6% during the regular session.

David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, voiced growing concerns about the macro environment. 

"Alphabet has been seen as one of the most insulated companies in the advertising space relative to peers, but sometimes you can still own the best house in the worst neighborhood," he said.

Alphabet said first-quarter sales rose to $68.01bn , up 23% from last year but below the average estimate of $68.1bn among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv, its first miss since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Notably, YouTube advertising sales of $6.9bn missed analysts' target of $7.5bn, according to FactSet.

Porat said the war in Ukraine that began during the quarter had an "outsized impact" on YouTube revenue because the company stopped ad sales in Russia and brand advertisers, particularly in Europe, pulled back on spending after fighting broke out.

Google overall derived 1% of its sales in 2021 from Russia, Porat said.

She also reported moderating growth in sales to direct-response advertisers on YouTube, and added that cuts to app store fees to address antitrust concerns had wiped out gains in subscription revenue.

Google's "other" revenue, which includes app, hardware and subscription sales, were $6.8bn, below estimates of $7.3bn.

Reuters

More in this section

GSK turnover Pharma giant GSK grows earnings with new Covid-19 treatment
Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh to step down in September Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh to step down in September
Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the international Company contenders Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the international Company contenders
<p>While the shares jumped 51% in 2021, they have fallen 20% so far this year amid a rout in large technology stocks.</p>

Microsoft’s cloud growth propels quarterly sales

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices