Pepsi revenues climb despite several price increases          

PepsiCo said it could raise prices later in the year if costs climb more than expected, as rivals warn demand will slow amid rising inflation
Pepsi revenues climb despite several price increases          
Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 20:03

PepsiCo beat estimates for quarterly revenue and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its drinks and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases.

Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs soaring on everything from aluminium cans to labour and shipping, forcing the packaged food industry to regularly raise product prices.

PepsiCo has said it could potentially raise prices later in the year if costs climb more than expected, but analysts and companies, including arch rival Coca-Cola, have warned that demand will likely slow as inflation shows no sign of cooling. 

PepsiCo, which also makes Lays crisps, said it took a $241m charge in the first quarter related to property, plant, and equipment impairment, as well as inventory writedowns due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In March, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola said they were suspending drink sales in Russia, as a cascade of major American brands ceased some or all of their businesses in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 organic revenue to rise 8%, compared with its forecast of a 6% increase.

Pepsico's net revenue rose 9.3% to $16.2bn in the first quarter ended March 19, also helped by the lifting of Covid-19 capacity restrictions in public places such as restaurants and cinemas where Pepsi cola is sold.

That beat analysts' revenue estimates of $15.54bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Coca-Cola revenues fizz despite global costs challenges

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Penneys to raise prices as inflation bites
Facebook parent firm Meta to open first physical retail store Facebook parent firm Meta to open first physical retail store
Unrecognizable supermarket aisle as background Lidl offers £22.5k to scout new stores as part of UK growth plan  
Organisation: PepsiCo
<p>Francesca McDonagh said she leaves Bank of Ireland with a heavy heart and pride in what has been achieved during her tenure.</p>

Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh to step down in September

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices