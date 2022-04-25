New €4m venue in Cork's Carrigaline to employ 60 people

The Cork bar group which operates a number of suburban venues in the city said its new venture in Carrigaline will employ 60 people when it opens this summer.

The Emporium Company, which operates the Tradehouse in Ballincollig, the Castle and Yard in Glanmire and JJ Coppingers in Midleton have begun recruitment for the €4m venue called Mabel Lane.

It will replace the former O Cogáin's pub on Carrigaline's Main Street with the backers promising to bring ‘an upscale neighbourhood feel'.

Emporium's Group Manager James Dullea said the premises will open in June. "Our strategy from day one has been to bring a city-type bar experience to the suburbs, as we have successfully done with our other bars across the group," he said.

"Carrigaline was a natural progression for us after Glanmire, Ballincollig and Midleton, due to its population, large hinterland and the amount of development going on in the area. We have seen that there is a huge market for a high-quality bar and food offering outside of Cork City and this is what we have heavily focused on since we began acquiring assets."

The building’s reconstruction is being carried out by Rose Construction. Its design was the brainchild of Cork firm, Yelland Architects, while Paul Haffey Design worked with the Emporium team on the bar’s interiors.

In operation since 2016, The Emporium Company was founded by Cork men, Ronan Murphy, Rory O’Doherty, Derek Walshe and Jim McCarthy. They play an active role in the business and the group currently employs 120 staff.