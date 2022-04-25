Vitalograph to expand in Limerick and Clare creating 200 jobs

Health technology firm Vitalograph is to invest €10m to expand its operations in the Mid West and will create 200 new jobs over the next two years.

The company, which develops and manufactures respiratory diagnostic devices is opening new sites at the Engine Innovate Building in Limerick and the Clare Technology Park in Ennis. The sites will accommodate the new jobs that will support the rapid growth of its global clinical trials and healthcare business.

Vitalograph is also investing in its existing manufacturing plant in Ennis as it moves the production of its consumables from Asia to Ireland to achieve efficiencies of scale, improve the stability in their supply line and reduce the carbon footprint of the medical devices.

The company has had a presence in Ennis since 1974. Along with respiratory devices, in the past two years, Vitalograph has doubled the number of clinical trials it carries out for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and research organisations.

Frank Keane, CEO of Vitalograph: 'An opportunity to leverage the diverse talent pool in the mid-west region.'

Frank Keane, CEO at Vitalograph, said they were excited to open new offices in Limerick and Ennis. "This gives us an opportunity to leverage the diverse talent pool in the mid-west region as we deliver on our purpose of making a real impact on the management of respiratory disease," he said.

"We are grateful to Enterprise Ireland for their ongoing support, and we look forward to growing our workforce in Ennis and Limerick into the future."

Vitalograph said recruitment for new candidates is already underway for a range of roles including data analysis, site support services, software engineering and quality assurance and IT support.

Tom Kelly, Manager of the Industrial and Life Sciences Division at Enterprise Ireland said: "Vitalograph has an excellent track record, delivering innovative solutions for the global respiratory healthcare sector as well as clinical trial solutions to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies around the world."

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said the expansion underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland and will allow it to continue to benefit from the "rich pool of talent in Limerick and the mid-west region".