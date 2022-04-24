SoHo Group takes top Cork Business award

The SoHo Group and Sheena’s Boutique claimed the top awards at the Cork Business Association’s Business of the Year Awards last night.

The hospitality group was named Large Business of the Year for its network of strongly-branded businesses that add to the diversity of socialising options in Cork.

Sheena's Boutique was named SME Business of the Year for its presence on the city's Oliver Plunkett Street for four decades.

The awards took place at a black-tie event at the Vienna Woods attended by the Taoiseach Micheal Martin and MC Bobby Kerr.

Moira Grassick of Peninsula presented the award to Sheena McCarthy and staff of Sheena's Boutique at the CBA (Cork Business Association) President's Dinner. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cork City Council was named Champion of Cork for their contribution to the city and the proactive response to changing business requirements during the pandemic such as outdoor dining and social distancing.

Other award winners on the evening included O'Connor Bros Funeral Home who accepted Best Cork Family Business Award, while Cool Running Events won Best in Tourism Arts and Events for their Alpine Skate Trail in Fota.

Best Cork Hotel was presented to The Imperial Hotel for their innovation around sustainability and their new cocktail bar Sketch, Best Cork VFI Pub went to Dwyer’s of Cork, Best Cork Restaurant was picked up by Oak Fire Pizza, and 5 Points Cafe won in their category for Best Café.

Foley’s Plumbing Ltd was recognized as the Best Professional Services Business, while Crawford Art Gallery picked up the Best in Digital award for their creativity online over the past year. Café Moody Vin won the Best New Cork Business Award. The Sustainable Business Innovation award went to Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place for their Saoirse Ethnic Hands on Deck Social Enterprise.

The awards are run in partnership with JCD, Centra, Peninsula and The Irish Examiner, recognise the value and achievement of Cork businesses who survived and innovated over the past year and those who have contributed to or promoted the enhancement of the commercial, cultural or civic life of Cork. The aim is to encourage business excellence in the city.

Kevin Herlihy, CBA President with Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council and Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher with Mick Loftus (2nd. left) and Gerard O'Donovan of MTU (on right). Pic: Brian Lougheed

Guests enjoyed a five-course ‘Taste of Cork” dinner, which was an innovative chef collaboration between Cork’s Vienna Woods, Cork International Hotel, Hayfield Manor, The Trident Hotel and The Blue Haven Collection Kinsale. It showcased the wealth of producers and growers in the Cork region, and was paired with a selection of wines sponsored by Centra.

Speaking on the night, President of the Cork Business Association Kevin Herlihy, said: “Our awards night is a celebration of the Cork business community who are driving our local economy. It’s a celebration of businesses who go above and beyond, and it’s a celebration of employers, proud employees and ambassadors of our community."