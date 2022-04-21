Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Sims IVF, Fyffes, Amundi, Permanent TSB, Sandyford Business District and Maldron Hotel Portlaoise.

Dr Alejandro Aldape has been appointed as clinical director in the Clonskeagh fertility clinic in South Dublin of Sims IVF. Dr Aldape will lead the medical team and oversee patient care in Clonskeagh and its satellite location in Carlow. He has worked exclusively in fertility for over 10 years. He rejoins Sims IVF from First IVF in Clane, where he was medical director and consultant in reproductive medicine; he was also previously medical director of ReproMed fertility clinic in Galway. He holds a degrees from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Mexico, and Barcelona Vall d’Hebron Hospital, and a Masters in Human Reproduction with IVI Global Education.

Áine McElroy has been appointed as marketing executive with Fyffes, Irish banana distributors. She will be responsible for the co-ordination of marketing activities for bananas and pineapples in Ireland. From Castleblaney, Áine is a graduate in radio and television broadcasting studies from the Technological University Dublin. She joins Fyffes from the FMCG sector where she acquired experience in brand marketing, social media, sponsorship and exhibition management. Emma Hunt-Duffy, Fyffes head of marketing, said: “Áine’s experience and skills will really enhance our marketing team at a period of investment for the company in Ireland, including the opening of a new €25m banana ripening centre in Balbriggan.”

John O’Toole has been appointed as global head of multi-asset investment solutions with asset manager Amundi Ireland. He has been Amundi’s global head of multi-asset fund solutions since 2010. He joined Amundi (previously Pioneer Investments) in 2005 as global head of fund research and manager selection. He has also held senior roles with IKANO in Luxembourg and with Coutts Private Bank, London, and Barclays Global Treasury, London. Originally from Dublin, John is a CFA charter holder. He holds a Master’s in Economics and Business Studies from TCD and a ‘Leading the New Global Enterprise’ management qualification from Boston University School of Management, USA.

Rob Livingstone has been promoted to chief credit officer with Permanent TSB. A member of the bank’s leadership team, he is currently deputy chief credit officer; he was previously head of acquisition strategy and underwriting. He has also held senior roles in Ulster Bank including head of retail sanctioning and head of problem debt management. In his current role he has led out on the overall strategic direction of credit risk working closely with internal and external partners to maximise the effectiveness of PTSB’s credit decisioning, monitoring and reporting. His new appointment follows a competitive selection process. The appointment takes effect later in Q2.

Niamh Egan has been appointed as head of marketing with Sandyford Business District (SBD), the business improvement district. Since joining SBD in 2020 as business development manager, Niamh has led the association’s engagements with the business community, and was at the forefront of organising and publicising initiatives such as Innovation Week, Spend in Sandyford and Spotlight on Sandyford Business Series. She previously held several marketing roles with Tesco Ireland. The business clusters in the SBD include 118 ICT companies; 99 medtech companies; 63 fintech companies; 8 energytech companies; 27 autotech companies; 17 education and childcare facilities; 49 hospitality companies; and 117 retail and leisure companies.

Stephen Connolly has been promoted to head chef at the Maldron Hotel Portlaoise, having worked his way up from chef de partie, junior sous chef and then sous chef. He has completed several courses with the Dalata Academy, including advanced culinary management, menu development, allergen awareness for head chefs, among other courses. As head chef, Stephen says he loves to create exceptional food and juggling the other demands that come with the role. He was previously a sous chef with Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, having worked his way up from roles including kitchen assistant in Tenters, a small pub in Dublin.