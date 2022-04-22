Rosslare port sets out plans for offshore energy that could create 2,000 jobs

Rosslare Port is to outline plans to establish the southeast region as Ireland’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub, with the potential to create 2,000 jobs.

With a number of different offshore wind developments planned for various Irish coasts, many of the country's port facilities are planning to develop the required infrastructure needed to develop, install and maintain the offshore wind turbines.

The planned developments by Rosslare Europort would include a new purpose-built offshore energy quay and berth, quayside storage and pre-construction up to 50 acres in area, a navigable channel dredged down to a minimum of nine metres and a management control centre, offices and facilities.

These developments are on top of planned works including new freight and passenger facilities, storage, export and import facilities, a berth extension, developing a permanent Border Control Post within the port and a new access road that will take trucks out of Rosslare village.

In total, these developments and the ORE Hub plan will see a total of €350m invested in the port and its environs.

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, which owns the port said: "As we face the urgent need for decarbonisation and to ensure energy security, the board and management of Iarnród Éireann fully supports the ambitions of Rosslare Europort to be Ireland’s ORE hub."

Financial and renewable energy consultants have been appointed to bring the project to the planning phase and an application has been submitted to the EU Connecting Europe Facility for 50% co-funding for the studies and designs for planning.

Glenn Carr, General Manager, Rosslare Europort said: “In terms of economic potential, the South-East can be to offshore renewables what Dublin’s silicon docks are to the tech sector. The support shown by stakeholders to date, and here today in the terminal building, shows that we can achieve this as a region for the nation.”