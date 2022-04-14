Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Free Now, Private Hospitals Association, Mowi, Neuromod Devices, Dublin City Council and eBay Ireland.

Jane Maher has been appointed as head of marketing with multi-mobility app Free Now, leading its of its environmentally friendly transport, micro-mobility and driver-centricity goals. She was previously head of brand communications and partnerships at start-up beverage company The Naked Collective. She has also worked with spirits company William Grant & Sons for over eight years and held roles across the US, UK and Ireland in global brand management, commercial development & local marketing management. Jane holds an MBA from TU Dublin, and an MSc in International Business Development from DIT. She also completed a BA in History of Art & Architecture at TCD.

Jim Daly has been appointed as CEO of the Private Hospitals Association, a network of 18 private hospitals. He will lead the PHA nationally, building on its success in the delivery of advanced healthcare nationally, while engaging on national health issues such as reducing on waiting lists with key stakeholders including government, the HSE, regulators, health insurers and the wider health sector. Mr Daly served as Fine Gael TD for Cork South West, 2011-20 and was latterly the Minister of State at the Department of Health, 2017-20. He retired from national politics in January 2020. He was previously a member of Cork County Council.

Catherine McManus has been appointed to the role of operations director, farming (Ireland), with Mowi, which employs 300 people in salmon farms, hatcheries and processing facilities in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Cork and Kerry. Catherine has been part of the Mowi team for over 30 years, most recently as technical manager. She brings a wealth of experience, organisational knowledge and a strong track record. She will now lead the company’s Ireland Farming Operations, continuing to strengthen Mowi Ireland’s first-rate reputation and premium position in the Organic Salmon category. She holds a BSc degree in Environmental Science and an MSc in Coastal Zone Management.

Eric Timm has been appointed president, global commercial operations, with Neuromod Devices, directing commercialisation of the Irish health firm’s Lenire tinnitus treatment device through key partnerships. He retains his role as CEO of Neuromod USA Inc. Mr Timm has more than 35 years of senior experience in medical devices and hearing aid companies. He joined Neuromod as CEO of Neuromod USA in 2021 from WS Audiology, where he was president and CEO of the hearing aid firm’s US wholesale business. Before that, he was CEO of Sivantos USA, COO of Sivantos USA, and held lead roles with Phonak, Cardinal Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb and 3M.

Geraldine Plunkett has been appointed as Dublin City Council’s first ever age-friendly ambassador. Known to many as Mary Moran from Glenroe, she will represent the Age Friendly Ireland Programme. Geraldine started acting in The Abbey Theatre. She has played in theatres all over Ireland and abroad, acting in such plays as Famine, Juno and the Paycock, The Factory Girls, The House and The Glass Menagerie, and The Belle of Amherst (a one-woman play about Emily Dickinson). Her TV work includes: Mary McDermott Moran in Glenroe; Mrs Fleming in The Clinic; Catherine in Trivia; Ann in No Offence for Ch 4; and Rose O’Brien in Fair City. He film work includes 8.5 Hours and Insatiable.

Siobhán Curtin has been appointed site lead at eBay Ireland, based at the European HQ in Blanchardstown. She has worked with eBay for over 17 years, having joined as a customer services representative. She was most recently customer operations director for UK and Ireland. In the past five years, Siobhán helped position eBay as a leader in the virtual working space. Siobhán, who currently lives in Navan, holds a BA in HR Management from the National College of Ireland. She also holds a business diploma from Ballyfermot College of Further Education and a diploma in HR industrial relations from National College of Ireland.