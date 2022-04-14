Irish tech firms shake off pandemic to raise €1.6bn in investments 

Twelve firms raised more than €30m
Irish tech firms shake off pandemic to raise €1.6bn in investments 

Peter Coppinger of Cork firm Teamwork. The company raised €59m in funding last year. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 12:05
Alan Healy

A record €1.6bn was invested in Irish tech companies last year, new figures show.

According to TechIreland's Funding Review, 292 companies raised investments last year with 12 firms raising over €30m.

The top 10 largest investments accounted for half of the overall funding raised. Mainstay Medical raised €131m, followed by Lets Get Checked (€123m) and GH Research (€105m).  Cork’s Teamwork, which secured €59m is the only non-Dublin company in the top 10.

The €1.6bn that was raised by all firms last year was a 60% increase on the €1bn raised by companies in 20202. TechIreland said the results underline the strength and innovation capability of Irish tech companies, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The report, supported by the Irish Venture Capital Association, shows that seed funding, which has consistently been problematic in recent years, grew. The number of companies raising rounds up to €1m was up over 10% in 2020.

Enterprise Ireland led the charge at the early stage and the launch of the €90m Irish Innovation Seed Fund is expected to provide greater support this year. It will result in an additional €200m being available over the coming years.

Angel funding continues to grow. HBAN, the Irish angel network, had its best year to date, closing 71 deals north and south, with angels investing €18.2m as part of rounds worth €118m.

Dublin dominated regionally, taking over 75% of the total funding. The east saw €1.2bn invested into about 180 companies. 30 companies from the south(Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary) raised close to €100m. Four companies from counties Limerick and Kerry raised €25m.

Responding to the report, Peter Coppinger of Teamwork said: "The global pandemic has hampered investment in early-stage startups in favour of more established, later-stage companies, but as you can see from this report, there are many paths to growth and to achieving scale."

Read More

Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the SME contenders

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Apple laptop-maker joins growing Covid plant closures in China
Financial services giant Citi to create 300 more jobs in Ireland Financial services giant Citi to create 300 more jobs in Ireland
Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the SME contenders Cork Company of the Year: Profiling the SME contenders
Tech companiesventure capitalAngel investorsSeed fundingOrganisation: Irish Innovation Seed Fund
<p>Supermaket chain Tesco is battling to keep prices low.</p>

Tesco shares fall as it warns inflation will squeeze profits

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices