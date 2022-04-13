Tesco shares fall as it warns inflation will squeeze profits

Tesco warned its profit will be squeezed this year as the supermarket chain battles to keep prices low for consumers who are facing a cost of living crisis. The shares fell sharply, by 4%.

The grocer, along with UK rivals, is grappling with inflation that soared to a 30-year high in Britain last month, pinching household budgets even as input costs swell. Chief executive Ken Murphy pledged to keep costs in check to ensure shoppers don’t defect to discounters like Aldi and Lidl.

“This is a really challenging time for many of our customers facing the biggest increase to the cost of living that we’ve seen in decades,” Mr Murphy said.

“We will not allow price to be a reason for customers to shop anywhere else.”

Tesco is the largest supermarket chain in Britain with a market share of 27% and competes with SuperValu and Dunnes for a Top 3 slot in Ireland with a share of around 22%.

Tesco forecast retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.4bn (€2.8bn) and £2.6bn in the current fiscal year, meaning earnings will show little change at best.

Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, trimmed his earnings estimates for the current year by as much as 5% and changed his recommendation on Tesco shares to hold from buy.

“Retaining a positive stance feels like pushing water up a hill,” he wrote in a note.

Not all analysts were so negative. In the current context, Tesco is “well-positioned to protect its market share”, said Richard Lim, an analyst at Retail Economics. He cited the company’s customer loyalty plan and its scale, which offers negotiating power with suppliers.

The rising cost of food and fuel has prompted Tesco to increase staff wages, raising employee pay by almost 6% in Britain to retain workers.

During the pandemic, Tesco benefited from more people eating at home and shopping online, leading the grocer to raise its profit forecasts twice in the last financial year. But the consumer-spending outlook became clouded first by supply-chain disruptions and now by the war in Ukraine.

Shoppers’ confidence has plummeted since the start of the year, CEO Murphy said on a conference call, adding that “many customers are already planning changes to the way they shop”.

Tesco in Britain matches its prices with discounter Aldi across 650 basic items that range from teabags to bananas.

Tesco reported retail operating profit of £2.6bn for the year that ended in February. Looking ahead, it pointed to uncertainties such as customer behaviour as the pandemic ebbs, the level of inflation and the investment required to stay competitive on price.

It said that in the UK and Republic, sales increased by 2.2%, helped by sales from its catering supplier Booker. The retailer also plans to buy back £750m worth of its own shares over the next 12 months. It proposed raising its final dividend by 19% to 10.9 pence per ordinary share and said it’s committed to continuing to increase it each year.