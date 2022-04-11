Cork data centre firm EdPac to add 30 jobs following €29m buyout

Cork manufacturing firm EdPac has completed the full transition to the global Munster Group following its recent acquisition for €29m.

The film builds precision cooling equipment and air handling systems for use in data centres around the world and the company plans to add 30 jobs over the next 12 months bringing its total headcount to 180. Edpac’s client list includes several of the largest hyperscale and co-location data centre providers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Based in Carrigaline, the firm was acquired in January by the Munter Group, which specialises in air treatment and climate solutions. Edpac had been a manufacturing partner for Munters’ Oasis systems for a number of years and will begin producing other Munters data centre solutions for export during the coming year. Electricians, operators and project managers are among the roles that are currently being recruited at the manufacturing facility in Cork.

Headquartered in Sweden, Munters is based in several locations across the US with Amazon and google amongst their clients. The firm's CEO Klas Forsström was in Cork this week for the rebranding of EdPac to Munster. He was joined by Ministers Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath where he said the deal with Edpac would further strengthen their presence in Europe.

“The European data centre market is a prioritised segment for Munters and the acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy,” he said. “Our competencies and experiences from the North American market will provide EDPAC with opportunities for further profitable growth. We foresee synergies by expanding our data centre offering to Europe and by coordinating technology development and establishing unified processes. We are excited to welcome EDPAC to Munters. EDPAC brings an attractive, differentiated customer base and high-quality products.”

Globally, Munters employs around 3,300 people carrying out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. The group reported annual net sales of almost €700m in 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

A presentation by staff was also made to the Managing Director of Edpac, Noel Lynch, for more than two decades of leadership at the company.

“Based in my hometown and constituency, I am particularly delighted to see how Edpac has grown through the years to become a globally competitive organisation," Minister Coveney said.

"The merger with Munters will further solidify the company’s continued success, and today’s jobs announcement is a strong indication that the new ownership see the value of the talent and team here in Carrigaline, and are committed to investing and supporting the innovation here.”