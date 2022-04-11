Coffee shop chain Pret a Manger to expand into Ireland

British coffee shop chain Pret A Manger is to expand into Ireland for the first time as part of a deal with franchise partner Carebrook Partnership.
Through the partnership, 20 Pret shops will be established across the island of Ireland over the next decade, creating approximately 500 jobs. The first shop is set to open on Dawson Street in Dublin this summer, creating 25 jobs in the city.
Carebrook Partnership is a long-serving franchise partner with Pret a Manger overseeing many shops in London, including Camden, Belsize Park and Finchley.
Gerard Loughran, the majority co-owner, grew up in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and has over 30 years’ experience in the UK and US food sector. Minority co-owner Ray McNamara from Dublin has 25 years’ experience in the Irish food industry, including ownership of Ann’s Bakery.
The franchise agreement follows Pret’s announcement last year that it would aim to double the size of the business within five years, including launching into five new markets by the end of 2023.
As part of Pret’s expansion, it is rolling out a recruitment programme, aiming to hire at least 3,000 team members and baristas globally.