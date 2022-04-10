Cork materials firm Irish Rollforming secures investment for expansion

Bweeng-based roofing and cladding producer will use the funding to support its growth plans
Cork materials firm Irish Rollforming secures investment for expansion

Liam O’Sullivan, owner of Irish Rollforming will continue to lead the firm as it further expands operations. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 18:29
Alan Healy

Cork manufacturer Irish Rollforming has secured a significant seven-figure investment from private equity company Renatus Capital Partners.

Renatus is backed by a collection of Irish business people and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. The minority investment in Irish Rollforming marks the fifth investment from its €40m Fund II.

The funding will be used to support the Irish Rollforming's growth plans. The company, which produces roofing and cladding products, was founded by Liam and Dolores O’Sullivan. It operates from a purpose-built 80,000 sq ft premises in Bweeng in North Cork.

The company was first established in 2010 as a cladding manufacturer and quickly expanded from boxed and corrugated sheeting to complementary products such as gutters, flashings and purlins. Liam O'Sullivan, who will continue to lead the company, said: 

We’re very excited to partner with Renatus. We feel that they are the perfect fit to help us to drive growth in the company and achieve our ambitious plans for expansion. 

Mr O'Sullivan will be joined on the board by Renatus' Conor Mehigan. Ruairí Geoghegan was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2020.

"This is a proud week for myself, my family and everyone involved in Irish Rollforming," Mr O'Sullivan added.

Conor Mehigan, associate director of Renatus, said Irish Rollforming’s management team has positioned the business as a market leader in its space. 

"Working closely with ambitious founders is core to Renatus’ investment philosophy and we are looking forward to providing the financial and strategic support to help accelerate managements’ growth ambitions," he said.

Renatus has invested in a range of Irish and UK firms including Tipperary Crystal, Rennicks, and CRS cold storage. They also funded the management buyout of the Boojum burrito food chain by its current directors from the founding shareholders.

BKK (financial and tax) and RDJ (legals) advised Irish Rollforming with ReganWall (legals) and KPMG (tax) acting for Renatus.

Read More

EirGen to expand operations in Waterford

More in this section

Regatta to open new distribution centre in Cork adding 100 jobs Regatta to open new distribution centre in Cork adding 100 jobs
Aughinish owner calls for investigation of Bucha killings Aughinish owner calls for investigation of Bucha killings
Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance Killarney-based insurance broker sold for €100m   
Indigenous industryPlace: BweengPlace: north CorkPlace: CorkPlace: IrelandPerson: Dolores O’SullivanPerson: Liam O’SullivanOrganisation: Irish RollformingOrganisation: Renatus Capital Partners
<p>Patrick and John Collison the co-founders of Stripe said the payments giant added 1,400 new companies every day last year. </p>

Stripe users processed almost €600bn in payments last year

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices