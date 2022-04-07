Killarney-based insurance broker sold for €100m   

One of the country's largest insurance brokers, Killarney-based Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers, or GMIB, has been bought by US financial services firm Assured Partners for around €100m, according to industry sources.

Family-owned Gallivan Murphy which was set up over 30 years ago employs 85 people at a number of locations. The firm places more than €60m Gross Written Premium (GWP) annually and reports revenues of €15m.

Assured Partners which has 8,500 staff across five countries said it is looking to buy more brokerages. GMIB’s team will all remain in place under the leadership of joint Managing Directors, Simon Gallivan and Denis Murphy. Tadgh Gallivan will continue in the business in a non-executive capacity and will be involved in identifying further opportunities for expansion in the Irish marketplace.