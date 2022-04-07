VHI grows membership and revenues

Ireland's largest health insurer VHI recorded a surplus of €65.3m last year as it grew membership for the seventh consecutive year.

The State-owned firm took in just under €1.6bn in premiums and paid out €1.3bn in claims. Income from insurance products and services other than private health insurance amounted to €26.2m.

Publishing its annual results, the VHI said the surplus for 2021 was an increase on the previous year of €52.7m and was largely driven by "strong membership performance."

While the level of claims increased in 2021 they remained below pre-pandemic levels. VHI said it had waived premiums for its customers on three occasions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 returning a total of €450m to customers.

At the end of December 2021, Vhi had free reserves of €859m, compared to the previous year’s €773m.

VHI Group CEO Declan Moran said that despite the continued impact of Covid-19, demand for Vhi private health insurance remained strong.

He also reiterated the importance of community rating and risk equalisation whereby payments are made between health insurers to spread some of the claims cost of the high-risk older and less healthy members.

"Community Rating is an important feature of the private health insurance market that ensures older and sicker customers can continue to purchase affordable health cover irrespective of their age, health status or past claims," Moran said.

"Risk Equalisation is an essential factor in helping realise this goal. The Risk Equalisation scheme has steadily improved over time and Vhi welcomes the expansion in health credits through the introduction of a high-cost claimant’s pool. This will help underpin Community Rating.”