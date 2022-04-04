Kerry Group to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus

Food ingredients company Kerry Group says it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

The Tralee, Co Kerry-based food company joins an extensive list of global firms to cease operating in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kerry Group had come under pressure in recent weeks over its continued operations in the country despite scaling back activities in recent weeks. However in a statement yesterday the company said: "Following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders, the group announces today that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus."

"Kerry Group has continuously monitored the unfolding situation in Ukraine and we are horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis."

The company said the suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil its legal obligations.

Kerry Group which produces food ingredients at a number of locations around the world had employed around 250 people in plants in Russia and Belarus. It opened a production plant in Moscow in 2018.

Outside of strict sanctions set down by governments around the world in reaction to the invasion, individual companies have been voting with their feet and winding up operations in Russia or facing significant criticism for maintaining operations there.

Yesterday, the European Union condemned Russia for reported atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying it will work on additional sanctions against Moscow as a matter of urgency.

The price of oil increased yesterday rising above the key $100 (€91) per barrel mark on the back of the EU threats. French president Emmanuel Macron said the group will discuss possible sanctions on oil and coal while German finance minister Christian Lindner said all economic ties with Russia must be severed as soon as possible.

Last week, prices experienced their biggest weekly decline in two years after the US announced a huge release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve. Other members of the International Energy Agency will also use stockpiles, with details expected this week.

It is widely expected that the soaring prices stoked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict will bring the eight years of negative interest rates by the European Central Bank to an end. Bostjan Vasle is the latest member of the ECB Governing Council to indicate the bank will take action saying interest rates could rise in late 2022 or early 2023.

The ECB embarked on negative rates in 2014 as it sought to revive inflation that had sagged amid Europe’s debt crisis. However, now it has the opposite problem: price gains are more than three times the 2% target and lofty energy costs are pushing higher still following Russia’s invasion.

With inflation overshooting expectations for months, the ECB decided in March to speed up its timetable for ending bond-buying, a stimulus tool that began back in 2015.

Additional reporting Bloomberg