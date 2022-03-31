Netflix caught up in €1.2trn tech stock rout this year

Tech stocks’ volatile start to 2022 offers a stark reminder of how harshly Wall Street is punishing the former stars of the pandemic era.

One-time stay-at-home winners such as Etsy, Netflix, and PayPal are among the biggest losers in the S&P 500 Index this year. They’re part of a $1.3 trillion (€1.2trn) wipeout in market value for the Nasdaq 100 Index — a tide so strong that even mega caps Amazon and Apple are struggling to stay in the green.