US firm Nasuni to create 55 jobs through new Cork innovation centre

US file management firm Nausuni is to establish an innovation centre in Cork with plans to recruit 55 senior software engineers over the next three years.
The expansion to Ireland will be Nasuni’s fourth office and first innovation centre. The company operates from three locations in the US is also expanding its presence in Germany, Benelux and London as part of its global expansion.
Nasuni said it is operating a hybrid working model as it emerges from Covid and the current expectation is that the Ireland site will also support hybrid working with plans to open a physical facility in Cork in the near future.
‘‘Nasuni is committed to Ireland, and we have already incorporated Nasuni Ireland Ltd. The country is known for its well-educated software talent pool as well as the number and variety of its technology hubs," Nausuni CEO Paul Flanagan said. "Our vision is to expand the team to over 55 people over the next three years.”
The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD, said Nasuni is placing a significant vote of confidence in Cork.
Nasuni's Vice President of Engineering, EMEA Derek Murphy said they are recruiting to fill senior, ‘greenfield development’ positions focused on cloud technology and analytics. "This is high-value work, crucial to our business, and we are convinced we will find the right candidates in Ireland,” he said.