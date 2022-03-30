Sprint legend Usain Bolt joins Irish esports company as co-owner

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has joined a new Irish esports as co-owner.

Based in Dublin, Wylde was founded two years ago by former JP Morgan investment banker Steve Daly and David Cronin, former President & Chief Executive of the American Ireland Funds and a founding shareholder of technology company Qumas. Esports features professional computer game players competing in major tournaments.

Having retired from elite sprinting in 2017, Usain joins Wylde at a time when esports is rapidly establishing itself as central to mainstream entertainment.

Last year they established an academy to nurture gaming talent by organising community tournaments, professional coaching and hosting a number of bootcamps across Europe. Wylde now plans to host a Jamaican bootcamp later this year.

As co-owner and an active member of the leadership team, Usain will be involved in a range of activities focused on elevating Wylde's brand.

“Wylde is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world. In esports, like in track & field, it’s critical to have that competitive, winning mentality," Bolt said.

"I look forward to working with the Wylde leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing."