EY Ireland to buy Cork-based Client Solvers to expand IT reach     

EY Ireland is set to buy Client Solvers Holding, the Cork-based information technology firm, as the accountancy giant expands its interests in computer services and business consulting.

A number of shareholders at Client Solvers, which trades under the name of Client Solutions, including managing director Teddy McCarthy, are set to benefit from the purchase.

Client Solvers, which employs 240 people between its main locations in Cork and Dublin, was set up in 1994.

The company posted a net profit of over €2.8m in the financial year to the end of June 2020, compared with €4m in the previous year, with revenues affected by the onset of the Covid crisis.

Revenues had slipped to €25.5m from €26m, according to the documents filed at the CRO.

Regulatory approval required

The acquisition requires regulatory approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“The potential acquisition of Client Solutions is hugely exciting for EY and is in line with our ambitious growth strategy," said Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner at EY Ireland.

"The Client Solutions team has a solid reputation in the market and their skills will complement EY teams’ existing credentials in the technology consulting space,” he said.

EY said the acquisition "will further enhance EY client offerings across a broad range of technology services, including software development, SAP solutions, service management and intelligent automation, and it will create a truly market leading technology proposition for EY clients".