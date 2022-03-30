Cork Business of the Year shortlist to go to a public vote

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists for its annual Business of the Year Awards with the public encouraged to vote for the winners in each category.

The overall winners will be announced at the CBA’s annual president’s dinner in the renovated Vienna Woods Hotel in Cork on Saturday, April 23.

The public decision will carry considerable weight when the judging panel makes their final decision. Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME, which can include businesses outside of those nominated.

Yesterday evening, the CBA also announced a new president at their AGM in the Metropole Hotel Cork. Businessman Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy’s Centra is taking over the reins from Eoin O’Sullivan from M&P O’Sullivan, who had a successful two-year term navigating businesses in the city through the biggest pandemic of our lifetime.

Mr Herlihy said his priorities as president will be to continue to grow the association as its strength is in its numbers and hopes that the CBA will help to realise the economic opportunities that are being presented to Cork.

“This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists,” he said.

“To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially in the current climate.”

The award finalists are: Sustainable Business Innovation The Kingsley Hotel Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place Salvagem Best New Business Moody Café Vin Flowers by To Have and To Hold Glass House Montenotte Best Cork Family Business O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home Garry McCarthy Trophies Cork English College Best Cork Hotel Maldron Hotel South Mall The Metropole Hotel The Imperial Hotel Best Cork Restaurant Tequila Jacks Oak Fire Pizza Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven Best Cork Café Dulce Bun House 5 Points Café Vikki’s Kitchen, Sunday’s Well Best VFI Pub Conway’s Yard Barry’s of Douglas Dwyers of Cork Best Cork Retail Business Pinocchio’s The Roughty Foodie Sheena’s Boutique Best Tourism Arts Events Sample-Studios CADA Cool Running Events Best Professional Services Eventi Management ERA Downey McCarthy Foley’s Plumbing Ltd Best in Digital Business Digi Nomad Statsols Crawford Art Gallery

To vote for your Cork Business of the Year Winner or to book tickets to the event, see CBAAwards.ie