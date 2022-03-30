Cork Business of the Year shortlist to go to a public vote

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists for its annual Business of the Year Awards with the public encouraged to vote for the winners in each category.
The overall winners will be announced at the CBA’s annual president’s dinner in the renovated Vienna Woods Hotel in Cork on Saturday, April 23.
The public decision will carry considerable weight when the judging panel makes their final decision. Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME, which can include businesses outside of those nominated.
Yesterday evening, the CBA also announced a new president at their AGM in the Metropole Hotel Cork. Businessman Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy’s Centra is taking over the reins from Eoin O’Sullivan from M&P O’Sullivan, who had a successful two-year term navigating businesses in the city through the biggest pandemic of our lifetime.
Mr Herlihy said his priorities as president will be to continue to grow the association as its strength is in its numbers and hopes that the CBA will help to realise the economic opportunities that are being presented to Cork.
“This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists,” he said.
“To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially in the current climate.”
The award finalists are:
Sustainable Business Innovation
The Kingsley Hotel
Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place
Salvagem
Best New Business
Moody Café Vin
Flowers by To Have and To Hold
Glass House Montenotte
Best Cork Family Business
O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home
Garry McCarthy Trophies
Cork English College
Best Cork Hotel
Maldron Hotel South Mall
The Metropole Hotel
The Imperial Hotel
Best Cork Restaurant
Tequila Jacks
Oak Fire Pizza
Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven
Best Cork Café
Dulce Bun House
5 Points Café
Vikki’s Kitchen, Sunday’s Well
Best VFI Pub
Conway’s Yard
Barry’s of Douglas
Dwyers of Cork
Best Cork Retail Business
Pinocchio’s
The Roughty Foodie
Sheena’s Boutique
Best Tourism Arts Events
Sample-Studios
CADA
Cool Running Events
Best Professional Services
Eventi Management
ERA Downey McCarthy
Foley’s Plumbing Ltd
Best in Digital Business
Digi Nomad
Statsols
Crawford Art Gallery
To vote for your Cork Business of the Year Winner or to book tickets to the event, see CBAAwards.ie