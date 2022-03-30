Cork Business of the Year shortlist to go to a public vote

The Cork Business Association has announced Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy Centra Group as their new President. Pictured here with the outgoing President Eoin O’Sullivan of M&P O’Sullivan.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 07:27
Alan Healy

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists for its annual Business of the Year Awards with the public encouraged to vote for the winners in each category.

The overall winners will be announced at the CBA’s annual president’s dinner in the renovated Vienna Woods Hotel in Cork on Saturday, April 23.

The public decision will carry considerable weight when the judging panel makes their final decision. Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME, which can include businesses outside of those nominated.

Yesterday evening, the CBA also announced a new president at their AGM in the Metropole Hotel Cork. Businessman Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy’s Centra is taking over the reins from Eoin O’Sullivan from M&P O’Sullivan, who had a successful two-year term navigating businesses in the city through the biggest pandemic of our lifetime.

Mr Herlihy said his priorities as president will be to continue to grow the association as its strength is in its numbers and hopes that the CBA will help to realise the economic opportunities that are being presented to Cork.

“This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists,” he said.

“To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially in the current climate.”

The award finalists are:

Sustainable Business Innovation

The Kingsley Hotel

Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place

Salvagem

Best New Business 

Moody Café Vin

Flowers by To Have and To Hold

Glass House Montenotte

Best Cork Family Business

O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home

Garry McCarthy Trophies

Cork English College

Best Cork Hotel

Maldron Hotel South Mall

The Metropole Hotel

The Imperial Hotel

Best Cork Restaurant 

Tequila Jacks

Oak Fire Pizza

Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven

Best Cork Café 

Dulce Bun House

5 Points Café

Vikki’s Kitchen, Sunday’s Well

Best VFI Pub 

Conway’s Yard

Barry’s of Douglas

Dwyers of Cork

Best Cork Retail Business 

Pinocchio’s

The Roughty Foodie

Sheena’s Boutique

Best Tourism Arts Events

Sample-Studios

CADA

Cool Running Events

Best Professional Services

Eventi Management

ERA Downey McCarthy

Foley’s Plumbing Ltd

Best in Digital Business

Digi Nomad

Statsols

Crawford Art Gallery

To vote for your Cork Business of the Year Winner or to book tickets to the event, see CBAAwards.ie

