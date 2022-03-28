Energia appoints Green Rebel for offshore wind surveys

The Energia Group has selected Cork firm Green Rebel to carry out geophysical surveys for their proposed new offshore wind farm off the coast of Waterford.

Survey work will commence next month and continue into May to provide important information on the seabed conditions and the ecology of the sea area for the planned North Celtic Sea Wind Farm.

The project will be located between 10km and 25km off the Waterford coast and if fully developed could power up to 50,000 homes.

It is one of a number of planned offshore wind projects being developed off the Irish coast. However, the North Celtic Sea project is one of the most advanced projects as Energia has already secured the Foreshore Licence from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It is expected that a full planning application could be lodged next year and if approved could see the construction of the wind farm commence sometime after 2026.

Energia is planning a similar development off the Wexford coast called the South Irish Sea Project. Last month, Energia published the Introductory Phase Public Consultation Reports for both projects. Across the two introductory public consultations, there were over 11,700 views of the dedicated project websites and 1,840 visits to the project virtual consultation rooms, culminating in a total of 167 submissions. Energia is committed to ongoing engagement as the North Celtic Sea and South Irish Sea projects progress.

Peter Baillie, Managing Director, Energia Renewables said the survey is an important component of the overall package of work required to ensure the project remains on the required pathway for 2030.

“Combined, Energia’s North Celtic Sea and South Irish Sea projects could provide up to 1,600MW of renewable offshore wind power capable of generating enough green electricity to power over 1 million homes and avoid more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions," he said.

Kieran Ivers, CEO of Green Rebel said they recently invested €20m in technology to meet what they expect to be the future need from developers of offshore wind. "Energia Group is a major investor in Ireland’s energy generation infrastructure and we are delighted to work with them on this very significant project."