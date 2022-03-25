Buymie agrees grocery delivery deal with UK supermarket Asda

Irish grocery delivery firm Buymie has announced a new deal with supermarket chain Asda, its first partnership with a major UK retailer.
The trial across 10 stores in Bristol and Leeds will see Asda being the first retailer to test Buymie’s new platform. The service will operate under the brand “Asda Express powered by buymie”.
The partnership with Asda follows similar deals with supermarket chains Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland.
Co-founder and CEO of buymie, Devan Hughes said that with the impact of Covid and the acceleration of online adoption, speedy grocery delivery has become a must-win channel.
"Buymie is entirely unique in its approach, exclusively championing existing grocery retail brands, and handling the entire fulfilment process end-to-end from order placement, right through to in-store picking and delivery," he said.
Buymie said it is now available to more than 2 million people in Ireland and the UK. In early 2022, the company opened two new offices, one in Dublin and one in London and currently employs more than 70 people including a team of developers and engineers based in Armenia, headed up by chief technology officer and co-founder Art Sokhikyan.