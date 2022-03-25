Buymie agrees grocery delivery deal with UK supermarket Asda

It follows similar deals with supermarket chains Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland
Buymie agrees grocery delivery deal with UK supermarket Asda

Devan Hughes, CEO & Co-founder of Buymie. The company announces a new deal with Asda.

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 13:44
Alan Healy

Irish grocery delivery firm Buymie has announced a new deal with supermarket chain Asda, its first partnership with a major UK retailer.

The trial across 10 stores in Bristol and Leeds will see Asda being the first retailer to test Buymie’s new platform. The service will operate under the brand “Asda Express powered by buymie”.

The partnership with Asda follows similar deals with supermarket chains Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland.

Co-founder and CEO of buymie, Devan Hughes said that with the impact of Covid and the acceleration of online adoption, speedy grocery delivery has become a must-win channel. 

"Buymie is entirely unique in its approach, exclusively championing existing grocery retail brands, and handling the entire fulfilment process end-to-end from order placement, right through to in-store picking and delivery," he said.

Buymie said it is now available to more than 2 million people in Ireland and the UK. In early 2022, the company opened two new offices, one in Dublin and one in London and currently employs more than 70 people including a team of developers and engineers based in Armenia, headed up by chief technology officer and co-founder Art Sokhikyan.

Read More

UK competition watchdog may subject takeover deal for Morrisons to in-depth probe

More in this section

Woman using smartphone. The concept of using the phone is essential in everyday life. Three to refund €2.6m to former customers
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Bam CEO Theo Cullinane to step down from role Bam CEO Theo Cullinane to step down from role
<p>Bidders have sought to swoop on the rare chance to buy one of the top clubs in the English Premier League - the world's richest football division.</p>

Bidders ready for final battle to own Chelsea FC

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices