Janssen to expand at Ringaskiddy adding 180 jobs

The expansion is required to meet the demand for Janssen's medicines for immunology and oncology patients
Janssen Sciences Ireland have operated in Cork since 2005, manufacturing treatments for a range of illnesses including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Multiple Myeloma. File photo

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 00:12
Alan Healy

Pharmaceutical firm Janssen said it will create 180 jobs as part of a €150m investment to expand their biopharmaceutical facility in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The expansion is required to meet the demand for Janssen's medicines for immunology and oncology patients. Part of Johnson & Johnson, they have operated in Cork since 2005, manufacturing treatments for a range of illnesses including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Multiple Myeloma.

Construction of the development is already underway and is expected to take two years to complete. Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction period. The company currently has a workforce of more than 700 people at the Ringaskiddy site.

This expansion follows a €300m investment in 2017, which saw the construction of a large-scale manufacturing suite at the site. This suite will shortly commence commercial operations, after successfully securing all necessary manufacturing approvals. 

"The additional manufacturing capacity created by this investment will enhance the work we do to deliver transformational medicines that can change the trajectory of health," said Leila Schwery-Bou-Diab, Vice President Manufacturing & Technical Operation, Johnson & Johnson. 

"Every day, over 40,000 of our Janssen colleagues are working tirelessly to create a better future for our patients by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart."

“This is a really exciting time for our team in Ringaskiddy”, said Gary Hartnett, General Manager, Janssen Sciences. “Not only are we announcing new investment in the facility, but we are also about to commence commercial production in our new manufacturing suite which was developed as part of our expansion in 2017."

