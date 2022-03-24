Bam CEO Theo Cullinane to step down from role

The chief executive of civil engineering giant BAM’s Irish operations is to retire from his role this summer.

Theo Cullinane, a chartered engineer who has worked with BAM for 43 years - 13 as CEO and chairman of Royal BAM group’s operations here - will retire in June.

During his time at the helm, he oversaw the construction of some of the largest building projects in the state, delivering roads, bridges, hospitals and courthouses for the state, and building offices and hotels for the private sector.

Among the high-profile projects delivered in recent years are the hi-tech HQ campus at Leopardstown, the huge visual control tower at Dublin Airport, the Boland’s Quay development in Dublin’s South Docklands for Google, the Navigation Square development on Cork’s north docks, which includes the Dean Hotel, and the refurbishment and restoration of the city’s criminal courts complex on Anglesea St.

BAM was also involved in the N11 Gorey to Enniscorthy and the N25 New Ross public-private partnership (PPP) schemes. The New Ross road scheme included the construction of the longest extra dosed bridge of its type in the world.

The company, which had a turnover of €461m in 2020, is involved in a number of ongoing large schemes, including the Athy distributor road, the N3 Snugbourough interchange, the Carrigaline western relief road in Cork, and the N5 Turlough to Westport and N56 Dungloe to Cloghbolie road improvement schemes.

But it has been at the centre of controversy over the costs associated with its National Children’s Hospital project in Dublin, the largest ever healthcare infrastructure project in the state, and over its involvement with the stalled Cork event centre project.

BAM won the bid for public funding for the 6,000-capacity venue in 2014, the sod was turned on the site in 2016, but a brick has yet to be laid.

A source familiar with the process said Mr Cullinane’s retirement should not affect the project’s current timelines, which predict a completion date of 2024.

Detailed design work finally got underway last November before the government subsequently approved another €7m in public funding to cover inflation and Covid delays in addition to the €50m already pledged.

The design work is expected to be concluded in June, around the time Mr Cullinane is due to retire.

In a statement, Mr Cullinane said it has been an honour for him to spend his full professional career working for Royal BAM Group.

“I would like to thank the executive board for their steadfast support on the many developments and new initiatives on diversification and sustainability over the years,” he said.

“I thank my colleagues and partners for being on this journey with me, and our clients for being so supportive of our work over the many years.

“I will continue to dedicate myself to the organisation until June 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.” Ruud Joosten, CEO of Royal BAM Group, thanked Mr Cullinane for his “very significant contribution” to BAM Ireland and to the group, describing his “commitment and dedication” to its members, colleagues and clients as “exemplary”.

“During Theo’s tenure, which spanned the financial crisis of 2008 and the current pandemic, BAM has developed into a market leader in the development and construction of large-scale building projects in the public, private and PPP sectors while maintaining its position as leader in the civil engineering market in Ireland,” he said.

“BAM is now well placed, as a construction company and employer of choice, for the future development of our business in Ireland.” Following a detailed recruitment process of both internal and external candidates, Mr Cullinane’s replacement is at an advanced stage of the process and will be subject to a future announcement, the company said.