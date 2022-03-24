Next lowers profit outlook as inflation and Ukraine war take toll

The shift in outlook comes as Next reported profit for last year that met estimates
File Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 08:52
Katie Linsell

Next, the clothing and housewares chain, has lowered its profit and sales guidance for this year as the Ukraine war, weaker international sales and rising inflation temper its outlook.

The retailer forecast a profit of £850m (€697m) in the year through January, a £10m drop on its previous estimate. 

Next emerged as one of UK retail’s main lockdown winners with the company raising its full-year profit forecast five times since April. 

Now the company is feeling the impact of closing its websites in Ukraine and Russia and at home consumers are less likely to spend on clothes as they face a growing cost-of-living crisis with surging petrol and energy bills.

Next lowered its forecast for full-price sales growth this year to 5% from 7%.

The retailer operates hundreds of stores across the UK and Ireland and a large domestic and international online division selling its own range of fashion, as well as third-party brands. 

Next launched Total Platform in 2020, a unit that allows other brands to use its IT, warehousing and logistics network for their own e-commerce businesses.

The stock has fallen 22% this year.

- Bloomberg

