Wetherspoon nears pre-pandemic sales but rising costs bite

Pub group JD Wetherspoon's sales are inching closer to pre-pandemic levels after riding out the Omicron virus wave but the group is facing higher costs from food, drink and energy suppliers.

Sales have rebounded following the removal of all pandemic-related curbs, with trade across Wetherspoon's 800 pubs in the UK and Ireland for the last three weeks falling just 2.6% below the same period in 2019.