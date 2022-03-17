Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with McGreals Group, gteic@Gaoth Dobhair, RBK, PFH Technology Group and Traynors.

Derek Palmer has been appointed as account manager for the Novaerus by McGreals Health brand. The McGreals Group is headquartered in Blessington, Wicklow, and operates 11 pharmacy outlets as well as a primary care centre in the Leinster area. He will grow sales of the Novaerus range of air disinfection devices and develop sales across corporate, education, hospitality and retail sectors. He was previously key account executive and business development manager with Diageo for 28 years, working with major accounts in the licensed trade. He brings expertise in sales, trade marketing, product launches, brand and event management and sponsorship.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, renowned fiddler and singer with Altan, has been appointed as artist in residence in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair, in the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park, Donegal. The gteic digital hub network is an innovative and creative concept that is being developed in over 30 different locations throughout the Gaeltacht. Mairéad’s activities will include singing sessions, lectures and conversational events. Born and raised in the Gaeltacht area of Gaoth Dobhair, Mairéad works with local youngsters in the Crannóg and the county’s young fiddlers through the annual Cairdeas na bhFidléirí workshop. She was awarded the Gradam Ceoil TG4 Musician of the Year award in 2017.

Joe Cleary has been appointed as managing partner with RBK, chartered accountancy and business advisory firm. He is currently audit and business advisory partner in RBK’s head office in Athlone. He succeeds David Gleeson, whose second term as managing partner ends in June. David will remain with RBK in a client advisory role. Joe is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, with more than 30 years’ experience supporting large SME and owner-managed businesses. Joe said: “This is a time of exceptional opportunity for many of our clients. Businesses are resetting priorities after two years of uncertainty due to Covid-19 and Brexit.”

Susan Manning has been appointed as people director with PFH Technology Group, the Cork-based ICT solutions and services company. She will lead a comprehensive people strategy aligned with the company’s business strategy. Susan brings more than 25 years of experience working in the field of HR, talent development and coaching and holds an MSc in Coaching and Behavioural Change. She will oversee all aspects of talent development, HR best practices, employee experience, Wellbeing, D&I and people operations. PFH has a workforce of over 700, delivering successful transformation engagements for clients across cloud, managed services, digital workspace and infrastructure.

Anne O’Leary has joined the board of PFH Technology Group as a non-executive director. She was a senior audit partner with EY in Cork until her retirement in June 2020. Since then, she has also joined the board of Ornua where she is chair of the audit and risk committee and a member of the remuneration sub-committee. Anne is a member and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Certified Accountants, having qualified for membership in 1982. She holds a diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors. She has served, and continues to serve, on a number of charitable boards.

Gerry Mac Bride has been appointed as brand development manager for Traynors.co.uk, car, van and bike dismantlers, and supplier of car parts to Ireland, the UK and abroad. Gerry brings media planning experience and SME brand development, having worked in media and online consultancy in the UK and Ireland, notably with BBC, RTÉ and MCAL accountants in the National Software Centre, Cork. Headquartered in Co Armagh, Traynors is launching a ‘txt a car part’ service across the island. Gerry said: “People like to deal with people. With the permanent Traynors customer service base in Munster, I look forward to busy times ahead.”