Apple halts the sale of its products in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Apple halts the sale of its products in Russia

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 07:46
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Apple has stopped selling iPhones and other popular products in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last week.

Fellow tech giants Google and Twitter have also cut down their business in Russia.

As well as halting product sales, Apple says its mobile app store is blocking downloads of RT News and Sputnik News from outside Russia.

The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last week

It also has stopped live traffic updates on Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure, similar to action Google has already taken.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking,” the company said in its statement.

“We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

It is not known how much of Apple’s roughly 365 billion dollar annual revenue comes from Russia.

Stocks rise, oil price dips on peace talk hopes

