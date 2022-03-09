Nisbets to open Cork distribution centre

The expansion represents Nisbets’ returning its warehouse operations to Cork where the business first opened in Ireland in 1992
Robin White, Nisbets Managing Director for UK and Ireland.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:40
Alan Healy

Catering equipment supplier Nisbets plans to double its operations across Ireland through a multi-million investment at its Cork facility.

The British retailer and supplier plans to open a new 61,000 square foot national distribution centre in the second half of this year.

Once operational, the new site will integrate all customer support, sales, accounts, warehousing operations and a new retail outlet at a single location roof to improve the range of products they supply.

The company said the new Cork centre will not impact their existing retail store in Dublin.

The expansion represents Nisbets’ returning its warehouse operations to Cork where the business first opened in Ireland in 1992. The new distribution centre is located in the Blarney Business Park.

Robin White, Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK & Ireland, said: “Ireland is a key market for Nisbets and this important milestone coincides with our 30th anniversary in the country.

“Our growth plans underline our commitment to and confidence in hospitality, our team in Ireland, and our desire to help the market transition and recover post the pandemic.”

“We have built a loyal customer base in Ireland and are excited to be able to do even more to support their needs by building a platform for growth through this investment.”

Established in 1983, Nisbets is headquartered in Bristol and has locations in Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Germany, France, Spain and Australia. The company export products to over 100 countries worldwide.

It develops, retails, and distributes commercial kitchen equipment, catering supplies and other hospitality products to hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, schools and colleges.

Munster Business
<p>Minister of State Niall Collins pictured with John Fitzgibbon, Operations Director, Johnson &amp; Johnson Vision in Ireland and Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland at the Johnson &amp; Johnson Vision Care site in Limerick. Picture: Liam Burke, Press 22 Photography </p>

Johnson & Johnson investing €35m to expand contact lens manufacturing in Limerick

