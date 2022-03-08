Eir grows revenues and broadband base

Telecoms firm expanded saw a drop in its broadband cutsomer base but increased fibre connections
Eir CEO Oliver Loomes. The company plans to expand its fibre network to more than 1.9 million homes.

Tue, 08 Mar, 2022 - 08:54

Eir increased revenues by 11% to €332m as it grew its fibre broadband customer base by 4% to 826,000.

Announcing its results for the final quarter of 2021, the telecoms firm said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €156m during the three months, up 6% on the previous year.

While increasing the number of fibre connections, Eir's overall broadband customer base totalled 963,000, down 1% on last year with growth in the wholesale division of 2% or 10,000 customers offset by a decline in retail customers of 4% or 16,000.

Customers using fibre broadband services totalled 826,000 representing an increase of 4% or 28,000 customers year on year. Eir has 1.224 million mobile customers, an increase of 3% year on year. 

Commenting on the results, Eir's new CEO Oliver Loomes said: "Emerge from a prolonged pandemic, it is clear that fast, reliable, and secure connectivity is a necessity in an increasingly digital world."

Eir recently announced a partnership with InfraVia Capital Partners to establish a joint venture, Fibre Networks Ireland with plans to expand fibre-to-the-home broadband to more than 1.9 million homes.

Glenveagh CEO Stephen Garvey: 'We remain well-placed to deliver on our ambition of scaling the business to 3,000 units per annum.'

Glenveagh delivers €46m profit on back of 1,150 home completions

Glenveagh delivers €46m profit on back of 1,150 home completions

