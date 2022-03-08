Eir grows revenues and broadband base

Eir increased revenues by 11% to €332m as it grew its fibre broadband customer base by 4% to 826,000.
Announcing its results for the final quarter of 2021, the telecoms firm said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €156m during the three months, up 6% on the previous year.
While increasing the number of fibre connections, Eir's overall broadband customer base totalled 963,000, down 1% on last year with growth in the wholesale division of 2% or 10,000 customers offset by a decline in retail customers of 4% or 16,000.
Customers using fibre broadband services totalled 826,000 representing an increase of 4% or 28,000 customers year on year. Eir has 1.224 million mobile customers, an increase of 3% year on year.
Commenting on the results, Eir's new CEO Oliver Loomes said: "Emerge from a prolonged pandemic, it is clear that fast, reliable, and secure connectivity is a necessity in an increasingly digital world."
Eir recently announced a partnership with InfraVia Capital Partners to establish a joint venture, Fibre Networks Ireland with plans to expand fibre-to-the-home broadband to more than 1.9 million homes.