Cuisine de France owner Aryzta shares jump on strong revenue outlook

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta jumped by more than 4% as the Swiss-Irish baked goods group said it expected 12%-14% organic revenue growth for its current financial year.
The group said revenue for the six months to the end of January amounted to €835.3m, up 11% year-on-year, while underlying earnings rose by nearly 37% to €104m.
First-half revenues were impacted by nearly 3% by currency headwinds and the sale of Aryzta’s Brazilian operations earlier in its financial year. Overall, however, the easing of Covid restrictions — particularly in Europe — drove growth.
Aryzta said it would publish its strategic growth plan and medium-term outlook when it updates on its third quarter performance.
It also said it expected further price increases to offset operational cost inflation.
It said a doubling in manufacturing capacity at its operations in Malaysia would help drive organic sales growth.