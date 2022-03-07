Cuisine de France owner Aryzta shares jump on strong revenue outlook

Baked goods group said it expected 12%-14% organic revenue growth for its current financial year
Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 17:30
Geoff Percival

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta jumped by more than 4% as the Swiss-Irish baked goods group said it expected 12%-14% organic revenue growth for its current financial year.

The group said revenue for the six months to the end of January amounted to €835.3m, up 11% year-on-year, while underlying earnings rose by nearly 37% to €104m.

First-half revenues were impacted by nearly 3% by currency headwinds and the sale of Aryzta’s Brazilian operations earlier in its financial year. Overall, however, the easing of Covid restrictions — particularly in Europe — drove growth.

Aryzta said it would publish its strategic growth plan and medium-term outlook when it updates on its third quarter performance. 

It also said it expected further price increases to offset operational cost inflation.

It said a doubling in manufacturing capacity at its operations in Malaysia would help drive organic sales growth.

Revenue growth pushes Glanbia's profits higher

