McDonald's and Pepsi risking backlash from opting to stay in Russia

Meanwhile, dairy company Danone has  suspended investment in Russia, but said it would keep selling baby food and other products
McDonald's and Pepsi risking backlash from opting to stay in Russia

McDonald's and PepsiCo risk a backlash for their decisions not to pull out of Russia.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 17:00
Julian Satterthwaite

Not all western companies are joining the corporate exodus from Russia.

Firms including PepsiCo, McDonald's and Uniqlo are refusing to join the exodus of western firms from Russia, risking a backlash from investors and politicians.

Stores there run by Japan’s Uniqlo are set to stay open. Company boss Tadashi Yanai says clothing is a basic necessity.  However, the decision makes the firm part of a small band of big brands that are staying put  and braving a possible backlash from investors and politicians.

McDonald’s and PepsiCo say they will continue to operate in Russia. That prompted New York’s state pension fund, a major investor in both, to urge a rethink.

France’s TotalEnergies is another to swim against the tide. It has stopped providing capital for new projects, but isn’t pulling out altogether. That contrasts with rival oil giants like BP and ExxonMobil, which have announced a pullout.

Meanwhile, dairy company Danone has  suspended investment in Russia, but said it would keep selling baby food and other products.

Companies that do stick around are likely to face mounting pressure to rethink.

Last weekend saw a fresh string of western firms making the opposite decision.

Netflix, American Express and accounting firms such as KPMG are among the latest to head for the exit.

  • Reuters

Read More

Irish aircraft leasing firm leads business exodus from Russia 

More in this section

Sheremetyevo International Airport OAO's New Terminal B Russia bans some foreign flights to prevent aircraft seizure by Irish firms
Cork to US direct shipping route receives ambassador award Cork to US direct shipping route receives ambassador award
Analog to invest €100m and create 250 jobs in Limerick Analog to invest €100m and create 250 jobs in Limerick
boycott#UkraineRussiaOrganisation: McDonald'sOrganisation: Pepsi
<p>Lego bricks on display in the 'Pick &amp; Build' section at the Lego A/S store in London, U.K., on Monday, March 7, 2022. The Lego Group will report their annual results on Tuesday. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg</p>

Lego stops toy shipments to stores in Russia due to Ukraine war

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices