Apple sets April 11 return-to-work deadline

Apple has set an April 11 deadline for its US-based corporate employees to return to in-person work, marking a key test of whether the tech giant can reestablish office life in the Zoom era.

Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day a week by that date, according to a memo sent by chief executive Officer Tim Cook. By three weeks after April 11, employees will be expected in the office twice a week. And on May 23, employees will need to be in the office at least three days a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.