Apple sets April 11 return-to-work deadline

Apple has set an April 11 deadline for its US-based corporate employees to return to in-person work, marking a key test of whether the tech giant can reestablish office life in the Zoom era.
Employees will be required to work from the office at least one day a week by that date, according to a memo sent by chief executive Officer Tim Cook. By three weeks after April 11, employees will be expected in the office twice a week. And on May 23, employees will need to be in the office at least three days a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives,” Cook said. “For others, it may also be an unsettling change.”
The company has been trying to bring employees back to the office since last June but had postponed the return deadline several times as Covid cases surged during autumn and winter. Apple had previously postponed September, October, January and February deadlines before ultimately scrapping its return plans indefinitely in December.
“In the coming weeks and months, we have an opportunity to combine the best of what we have learned about working remotely with the irreplaceable benefits of in-person collaboration,” Cook said in the memo. “It is as important as ever that we support each other through this transition, through the challenges we face as a team and around the world.”
Apple has gradually loosened Covid-19 protocols across the company. It recently began to phase out its mask mandate at retail stores for both shoppers and employees and no longer requires office workers in some regions to wear masks if they are vaccinated. The California-based company has also doubled its Covid-19 testing to twice a week for all employees.
Cook's memo does not mention work practices for offices outside the US. The tech giant has corporate offices across the world, including in Silicon Valley, London, Japan and a major centre based in Cork.
