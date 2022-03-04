Analog to invest €100m and create 250 jobs in Limerick

Analog Devices will invest €100m in its Limerick campus will see the company add 250 jobs by 2025.
The semiconductor firm said the investment will be focused on ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 sq ft facility for innovation and collaboration located in the Raheen Business Park. The facility allows customers, business partners and suppliers to develop solutions using technologies in simulated environments.
The newly created jobs at will primarily focus on the development of software solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in areas such as Industry 4.0, sustainable energy, automotive electrification and next-generation connectivity.
One of the current catalyst projects is focused on supporting healthcare’s migration from a mass-market approach to one of customised treatment and therapies.
The Taoiseach Micheál Martin launch the investment in Limerick today. “ADI’s ongoing commitment to Ireland, as witnessed over many decades, is to be celebrated today as we mark yet another significant milestone. ADI Catalyst further reinforces Limerick and Ireland’s position as both a manufacturing hub for semiconductors and a centre of excellence for innovation in Europe.”
CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said the investment was terrific news for the Mid-West Region.
"Since 1976, ADI has had a presence here in Ireland, where it employs more than 1,300 people. This latest investment in ADI Catalyst is not only testament to the company’s continued focus on driving innovation, but also its longstanding commitment to Ireland and Europe more broadly."