Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Future Planet, Ardanis, Teagasc, Workplace Relations Commission, Bundledocs and Atlantic Technological University.

Donal Sullivan has been appointed as CEO of Future Planet, the sustainability AI platform created by software entrepreneur Donal Daly and supply chain expert Ingrid De Doncker to enable companies to accelerate their sustainability ambitions. He brings 25 years of technology experience, most recently in senior global executive roles in Johnson Controls, Tyco and Flextronics. He is an authority on sustainable buildings and how technology can be used to accelerate sustainable progress at enterprise scale. A leading voice on low carbon projects, he oversaw the build of Ireland’s smartest building as global HQ for Johnson Controls at One Albert Quay in Cork.

Marian Fitzgerald has been appointed head of solutions delivery at software services firm Ardanis to oversee project delivery and service for the company’s international clients. She will be the senior liaison and driver for all managed services commitments leading the delivery team across multiple engagements. She was previously digital and cloud portfolio director at Version 1 and head of delivery at Singlepoint. Marian has over 20 years’ experience as a delivery leader, growing revenue for the companies she has worked with, driving excellence in project delivery and leading teams with an array of talents and responsibilities across multiple regions.

Dr Laurence Shalloo has been appointed as head of the Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation programme with national agri authority Teagasc. Dr Shalloo graduated from UCD with a first class honours degree in Agricultural Science in 1999, and he went on to complete his PhD in 2004 on the development and use of the Moorepark Dairy Systems Model to analyse institutional and technical changes in dairy farming. He joined the research staff at Moorepark in 2004, and is currently a senior principal research officer. He is also deputy director of the SFI/DAFM-funded VistaMilk Research Centre and is an Adjunct Professor at UCC.

Judith Fitzgerald has been appointed to the board of the Workplace Relations Commission. The WRC engages in workplace relations, resolution of disputes in the workplace, employment law or equality law. Ms Fitzgerald is a legal professional qualified as a solicitor in Ireland, England, and Wales. She has extensive experience in private practice and currently works as legal counsel for Eli Lilly. She has expertise in commercial and intellectual property law, conveyancing, and civil litigation with a special interest in employment law including employee/employer relations, data protection and alternative dispute resolution. She also previously managed a business in Cork.

Simon Hill has been appointed as non-executive director with the board of Bundledocs, the cloud-based document bundling software provider, based in Ballincollig, Cork. He is currently the CEO and co-founder of Xperate, a UK based software development company which offers consultancy services to the wider tech community. He has previously worked in CEO and senior leadership roles for Tikit Plc, BT Group Plc, and TFB Plc. Simon brings over 20 years’ experience to Bundledocs, having worked across the technology sector servicing industries such as SMEs, legal services, and professional services. Bundledocs has over 1,000 clients in over 34 countries.

Dr Orla Flynn has been appointed as the first president of the new Atlantic Technological University, which will be established on April 1. The ATU will serve the West and North West, bringing together Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology. Dr Flynn is the current president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology. She joins the first governing body of the new TU along with its chair Maura McNally, also chair of the Bar Council of Ireland; Oonagh Monaghan, MD of Alpha Omega Consultants; Felim McNeela, founder of Avenue Mould Solutions; and Anne McHugh, CEO of Donegal ETB.